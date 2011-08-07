Charges filed in standoff

Published Date Written by Dan Miller

The Middletown man who kept police at bay in an armed standoff for several hours Oct. 1 tried multiple times to shoot himself during the incident but his .357 Magnum failed to go off, according to newly released court documents.

Anthony R. DiFrancesco II, 38, of the 100 block of East High Street, has been charged with criminal attempt-aggravated assault and multiple other offenses. He was arraigned on Oct. 12 before Night Court District Judge Raymond F. Shugars and placed in Dauphin County Prison on $250,000 bail.





DiFrancesco is also charged with terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, possession of a weapon, discharging a firearm within the borough, and disorderly conduct. He is scheduled for an Oct. 31 preliminary hearing before District Judge David Judy.





Middletown Police Sgt. Richard Hiester, the lead investigating officer in the case, also revealed to the Press And Journal that DiFrancesco had brought about a similar armed standoff with borough police in 2009 in the Village of Pineford. The two-hour standoff ended peacefully and DiFrancesco was not charged.





The circumstances in the Oct. 1 incident are very similar — DiFrancesco, armed with a handgun, was threatening to kill himself.





The delay between Oct. 1 when DiFrancesco was taken into custody and when he was charged is because DiFrancesco underwent a psychiatric evaluation at Harrisburg Hospital.





Based in part upon results of that evaluation, Middletown police then consulted with the Dauphin County District Attorney’s office in deciding whether to charge DiFrancesco, and what charges he would face.





Details from Oct. 1 incident

Police were called to the mobile home where DiFrancesco lived when emergency medical personnel could not get DiFrancesco’s father, who had symptoms of a heart attack, out of the residence to a waiting ambulance to be taken to the hospital.





In addition, a woman who made the 911 call and her sister-in-law had been kicked out of the residence by DiFrancesco, according to the affidavit of probable cause Middletown police have filed with Judy’s office.





Police arrived at the scene at about 8:15 p.m. to find DiFrancesco holding a .357 Magnum revolver to his head and threatening to kill himself, according to the criminal complaint.





At one point DiFrancesco retreated into a bedroom and closed the door, allowing officers to rush into the residence and get the father out. The father was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he was treated and released, Hiester said.





Middletown police, joined by officers from other departments who had arrived as backup, then took up positions in a perimeter around the residence.





Initial efforts to talk to DiFrancesco and convince him to come out got nowhere, Hiester said, adding that he made contact with DiFrancesco on a cellphone but that the suspect hung up on him before Hiester could even finish identifying himself.





However, an officer from Steelton police was able to “develop a rapport” with DiFrancesco and when the Dauphin County Crisis Response Team arrived, the team kept the Steelton officer on the line to keep DiFrancesco talking.





All the while, DiFrancesco continued warning police that he would kill them if they tried to come in after him. DiFrancesco also at times stepped out onto his porch, where he was seen pointing out the locations of where various officers were in the perimeter.





Shots fired

The tensest moment of the standoff came about 20 minutes after police arrived, when an officer accidentally fired his gun. The discharge was not aimed at DiFrancesco, but DiFrancesco fired one shot from his .357 Magnum in response.





The round went through the living room window and then went slightly downward and landed in the dirt about 6 feet in front of where a Middletown police officer was standing, according to the criminal complaint.

The officer reported being “sprayed by something” but was not injured.





By about 11:30, after close to three hours of negotiations, it became apparent that DiFrancesco was intent upon coming out and killing himself. DiFrancesco tried multiple times, but the revolver failed to go off, police said.





Officers with the Crisis Response Team then fired a non-lethal 40 mm rubber bullet which struck DiFrancesco, and he was taken into custody.





The end result could have been much worse, Hiester said. DiFrancesco could have succeeded in killing himself. Moreover, police arguably had grounds for using deadly force during the several occasions when DiFrancesco came out and was waving his gun around, Hiester said. They chose not to.





As with the incident at Pineford seven years ago, DiFrancesco this time also had several rifles at his disposal that he could have chosen to use, in addition to the revolver.





‘Phenomenal job’

Hiester praised the efforts of the negotiators with the county CRT, whom he said did “a phenomenal job.”





“There was truly a regard to get him out of that house safely without anybody getting hurt. They went to extreme measures” to include putting themselves at risk, Hiester said. “Everything was done with his (DiFrancesco’s) safety in mind.”





Police believe that the incident stemmed from an argument DiFrancesco was having with his wife, but Hiester was not able to provide further details.





In addition, it is also believed that DiFrancesco had been drinking earlier, but police chose not to have blood drawn that could have confirmed that he was under the influence.

Details behind the charges

The criminal complaint notes that upon the advice of the DA’s office DiFrancesco was not charged with criminal attempt homicide. It is not clear that DiFrancesco had the intent of killing the officer when DiFrancesco fired.





That DiFrancesco fired in response to the accidental discharge from police was also a factor in him not being charged with the more serious homicide attempt charge, Hiester said.





This is the second time within a few weeks that police have been able to resolve peacefully an armed standoff within the borough.





On Saturday, Sept. 17, police took into custody an elderly man who had fired shots and held police at bay at an apartment in Pineford. The man was taken into custody for a psychiatric evaluation.





It was determined that the man had dementia, and police in consultation with the DA’s office chose not to file charges.





However, the man has been removed from Pineford and now resides in a nursing home, Hiester said.