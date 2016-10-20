2016 Winners Halloween Parade Announced
The Kiwanis Club of Middletown released the Halloween Parade prize winners for the 63rd edition held Monday, Oct. 17.
Cutest
First place: “Alice in Wonderland,” River Martin, Kassidy Martin, Melissa Martin, Mary Hummel, and Brian Mishek
Second place: “Pirates,” Laura and Kalina Hoffman
Third place: “Tigger,” Louise Schaeffer
Original individual
First place: “Halo — The Dutch Angel Dragon,” Emma Smith
Second place: none
Third place: none
Original group
First place: “A Night at the Museum,” Middletown Area Middle School sixth-grade students
Second place: “Cubs of Pack 113,” Cub Pack 113
Third place: “We Are Middletown,” Penn State Harrisburg varsity athletes and club sports members
Performing group/marching unit
First place: Middletown Area High School cheerleaders
Second place (tie): CAX-Capital Area Extreme Cheerleaders
Second place (tie): Middletown Area High School “Blue Wave” Band
Fourth place: Swatara Tigers Cheerleading Peewee Squad
Large float
First place: “Frankenstein’s Laboratory,” Londonderry Cub Pack 97
Second place: Girl Scouts Class of 2016, Monica Reinnagel, Heather Burrows, Evelyn Gaumer, Eileen Reinnagel, Brindi Gaumer, Gwen Baumbach, Kelsey Dvorchak, Mckayla Tucker, Kali Finnegan, Gabrieblle Smith, and Lita Moose
Third place: “2016 Zombie Run for Your Life 5K,” Middletown Area High School football team
