Middletown decides to keep Penn Waste as trash hauler; rates might go up slightly

Published Date Written by Dan Miller

If you live in Middletown and you like your trash collection service, don’t worry about it changing.

Borough council during its Oct. 18 meeting approved a new three-year contract with the town’s existing hauler, Penn Waste.

Penn Waste is increasing the price it charges to the borough by about $5,000 a year. However, that doesn’t mean the price that residents pay will have to go up, said Borough Manager Ken Klinepeter.

The borough may be able to absorb the increase without passing it on to residents, although that won’t be known for certain until all the numbers are crunched for the 2017 budget.

If the rate does have to go up, Klinepeter said the worst-case scenario would be a monthly increase of from $1.70 to $2.

If there is an increase, chances are the price won’t go up again throughout the three-year deal with Penn Waste. The company will be charging the borough $693,180 a year for trash collection starting Jan. 1, but that annual rate remains constant throughout 2018 and 2019, Klinepeter said.

Residents pay $25.65 for trash collection, a rate that hasn’t changed since 2011. There is also no change in the trash collection service that residents receive from Penn Waste.

Residents can continue to put out up to four bags of trash each week, plus one bulk item. In addition, residents can put out more than four bags a week by purchasing tags from the borough for $4 per additional bag.

Penn Waste has been the borough’s trash hauler since 2008. This year, council decided to put the trash contract out for bid. Three other companies bid for the borough’s trash collection contract — Waste Management, Republic Services, and Lebanon Farms — but all came in higher than the bid that was received from Penn Waste, Klinepeter said.