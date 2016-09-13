Big crowd for gun class

Press And Journal Photo by Dan Miller -- About 300 people attended a class about the laws in Pennsylvania regarding carrying a concealed weapon in the Hummelstown Chemical Fire Company fire hall on Saturday, Sept. 10. The class was hosted for the second year in a row by state Rep. John Payne (left in front). To the right of Payne is Derry Township Police Officer Anthony Clements. On the far right is Matt Menges, an attorney from York who specializes in gun law cases.