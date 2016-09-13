Press and Journal

23 Years Ago: 9/14/2016

Published Date Tuesday, 13 September 2016 15:36

23yearsago091423 YEARS AGO - “Bearly” Fall – The Second Annual Royalton Fall Festival took place on Sat., Sept. 11 at Kiwanis Park. Pictured are 6-year-old Kayla Grazan and mother Naomi with an orphaned bear. The giant teddy bear was one of many items that were raffled off during the daylong festival, which was sponsored by the Royalton Activity Committee.

From The Wednesday,
September 15, 1993 Edition Of The Press And Journal

French English Teacher Enjoys Londonderry Twp. Experience


 Education doesn’t always mean bookwork; experience is the best learning tool.

