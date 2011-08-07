Out & About: 37th Annual "Running of the Goats" at Falmouth

Published Date

The 37th annual “Running of the Goats” was held Saturday, Sept. 24, at Governor Stable Park, just off Route 441 in Falmouth, Lancaster County. The festivities were sponsored by the Falmouth Civic Association.

Goat races began at 11 a.m. and went throughout the day. Stu Huggens and his country and western five-piece band performed, there was a kiddy barrel train and “cow patty bingo” for adults.

To see more photos of the "Running of the Goats," check out our print edition or click here for our E-edition.