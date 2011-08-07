Methodist church’s 165th anniversary celebration includes original play, meal

Published Date Written by Dan Miller

Where can you see a play and enjoy a full home-cooked meal for just $5?

In the Evangelical United Methodist Church at Spruce and Water streets in Middletown at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, of course.

The church has come up with a novel way to celebrate its 165th anniversary — a theatrical production to be performed for the community for the first time during the dinner theater on Oct. 16.

The play titled “The Story: The Spirit of Evan” is based upon a history of the church that was written by the church’s co-historians, Sue Neiman and Sue Rowe.

Neiman came up with the idea of telling the story of the church’s 165-year history through a play. She’s never heard of another church ever doing this.

She enlisted the help of Paige Pavlishin to convert the written history into a theatrical production.

Pavlishin, who goes to Wesley United Methodist Church on Ann Street, has directed multiple school plays throughout the area over the years.

“I said to (Paige) ‘I can write it, can you set it up on the stage?’ I’d write, she’d critique, I’d write and she’d critique” and it went on that way for about a year until the production was complete, Neiman said.

The 40-minute play includes songs sung by a church quartet, accompanied on piano by Sue Neiman’s husband of 61 years, Bill.

There are almost 50 people involved in the play, from senior citizens to children, with nearly all of them being members of the EUMC.

Pavlishin is cast as “the story teller.” Wearing a cape and carrying a lantern, she introduces each of the scenes in the play.

Neiman also appears in the play as “the frantic person” — a humorous way of portraying times throughout the church’s history when someone sounded the alarm over some kind of challenge or obstacle that the church had to overcome. Often that had to do with finding more room for a growing congregation.

Neiman and Rowe both started as the church co-historians eight years ago. Neiman is a former director of the Middletown Public Library.

Neiman, soon to be 83, joined EUMC at age 11 and has been a member ever since. Rowe went to school with Neiman and joined the church at the same time.

The two historians work out of a room on the church’s second floor where the archives are stored. When Neiman and Rowe started, the church records and documents were piled in cardboard boxes and nothing was organized or sorted. Neiman and Rowe fixed all that.

A lot of the original source material for the church history comes from minutes.

The hand-written minutes from the 1800s are more revealing and tell a far more interesting and colorful story than the all-business minutes of today, Neiman said.

Back then people taking the minutes also wrote down their opinion and how they felt about whatever issue was being discussed or voted on at the time, she said. This kind of material helped bring the church history to life.

The church grew out of a Bible study that was being held in somebody’s home. In the beginning, locals called the church “The little brown church on Duck Street,” which is what Water Street in Middletown used to be called. The church started sending missionaries to Africa in the 1800s.

While the production is fun and has its moments of comic relief, the underlying intent is to tell the story of how the Evangelical United Methodist Church has told and spread the story of the Gospel.

“I think it does tell the story of what our job is,” Neiman said. “Your job as a Christian is to tell the story.”