Published Date

The 2016 Middletown Area High School Homecoming Court

To see more photos of 2016 Middletown Area School District Homecoming events, check out our print edition or click here for our E-edition.

From left: Former Middletown Area School District superintendents Dr. Audrey Utley and Dr. Richard Weinstein pose with today's superintendent Dr. Lori Suski.

The freshmen won first place in the float contest.