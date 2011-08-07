Middletown honored across U.S. for its National Night Out event

Published Date Written by Dan Miller

Press And Journal photo by Eric Wise -- A Capitol Police K-9 unit was just one of the many popular attractions at this year's National Night Out at Hoffer Park in Middletown

Middletown has won a national award for its National Night Out event that was held in Hoffer Park on Tuesday, Aug. 2.



Middletown’s event was ranked 14th in the nation among 211 communities with populations from 5,000 to 15,000 people, according to the website of National Night Out, an organization based in Wynnewood, outside of Philadelphia.



The award is based upon a number or criteria, including neighborhood participation, involvement of local law enforcement, unique special events that are part of the event itself, and the media involvement and campaign that goes into promoting the event, said Matt Peskin, National Project Coordinator for National Night Outside.



Towns compete for the award by submitting a report on their National Night Out event to the national organization, Peskin said.



The criteria for receiving the award also includes the completeness and comprehensiveness of the report that is submitted, as well as the amount of advance planning that a community devotes to its National Night Out event, Peskin added.

He said he believes this is the first time that Middletown has received an award from the national organization recognizing the town’s National Night Out.



“I do remember they had a nice turnout,” Peskin said. “A lot goes into the planning and participation” of the Middletown event. “It’s a nice balance of the community and law enforcement and I know it is something they look forward to each year.”



An estimated 5,000 people attended Middletown’s 2016 National Night Out at Hoffer Park, many of them from outside the borough. That was an increase over the 3,500 who attended the event in 2015, said Middletown Police Officer Gary Rux.



Rux each year devotes countless hours to planning and organizing the event. He also relies on a large number of volunteers from throughout the borough — at least 60 who participated in the 2016 event.



There’s always a lot of free food, games and free entertainment at the Middletown event. But the focus is always “to improve the place I grew up in,” Rux said.



That comes down to finding ways through each year’s National Night Out to improve relations between the community and borough police, and to reduce ways that residents are victimized by crime, Rux added. For example, one of the special programs involved in the 2016 NNO was to get residents to sign up for a registry of homeowners who have their own video surveillance cameras systems.



If police know who has these cameras and where they are, the department can better prevent crime and apprehend offenders after a crime occurs, like a home break-in, Rux said.



Planning starts in May for Middletown’s NNO that is held on the first Tuesday in August — the same as other NNO events nationwide. But Rux finds himself “brainstorming” about the event all year long.



Middletown was among just four communities in Pennsylvania that received an award for their National Night Out events.

Spring Township received an award for placing 35th among communities nationwide with population from 15,000 to 50,000. Cain Township was ranked 25th in the same category as Middletown. Moscow Borough was ranked seventh among communities with fewer than 5,000 residents.



In addition, the Defense Distribution Center Susquehanna depot outside of New Cumberland received national award for its National Night Out in the category of military installations.



Middletown’s award and national ranking for its National Night Out “is a true testament to the work ethic and commitment to our community from Officer Rux and his NNO team,” Middletown Police Chief John Bey told the Press And Journal.



“It’s not my award at all,” Rux said. “It’s a testament to everyone. It shows that as an organization and a town, we (Middletown) are willing to move forward with crime awareness.”



Middletown will receive a plaque in recognition of its ranking within the month.