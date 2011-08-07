The Greatest Generation: Second-oldest Pearl Harbor veteran shares memories

Published Date Written by Dan Miller

David Downing, standing on the left, holds his father's hat as an assistant helps get Lt. Jim Downing ready to give his presentation on Thursday, Jan. 19, at Elizabethtown College.

Lt. Jim Downing figured that the explosions he was hearing just before 8 a.m. that Sunday were from a British cruiser chasing down a German battleship that was rumored to be in the area.

That it could be a Japanese attack never entered his mind. Hadn’t the best military minds just determined a carrier-based attack on Pearl Harbor to be “impossible?” And weren’t the United States and Japan holding peace talks at this very moment?

No matter. The radio broadcaster said that the island of Oahu was under attack, but that the enemy had not been identified. Within minutes, the same broadcaster was back on the air saying that it was the Japanese attacking .

Downing put on his uniform, kissed his bride of five months Morena goodbye, and sped off with his Navy buddies in a car as fast as they could go toward Pearl Harbor.

It was Dec. 7, 1941. Downing’s life and the lives of everyone else in the United States were about to change, in a way not be seen again until the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Now 103 years old, Downing, who lives in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is the second oldest survivor of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

He and Morena had seven children over their 68 years together — she died in 2010 — one of whom is an English professor at Elizabethtown College, David Downing.

On Thursday, Jan. 19, Jim Downing came to the college to talk about his Pearl Harbor experience with the students of today, as a guest of the college’s Center for Global Understanding and Peacemaking.

Living history

Dec. 7, 2016, was the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. Time Magazine did a virtual-reality piece on Downing as part of its coverage of the anniversary.

In January 2015, Downing attended President Barack Obama’s State of the Union Message, and last Dec. 27 Obama mentioned Downing by name as the president hosted a visit by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Pearl Harbor. In 2016, Downing’s own account about Pearl Harbor — “The Other Side of Infamy” — was published.

Yet for most of his life, David Downing said he hardly ever heard his father even mention Pearl Harbor.

“My father didn’t talk about it much,” David Downing said to the students and others gathered to hear his father’s presentation on Jan. 19. “On one occasion he was having some corporate problems and some people were having to be laid off and they were very upset with him.”

“I said, ‘You seem awfully composed with these people so angry at you.’ My dad said ‘I made a decision once during the war that cost two men their lives, and no decision that I have made since then seemed all that important.”

The elder Downing said that for the first 50 years after the Pearl Harbor attack, “nobody paid attention to us. We threw our uniforms away.”

“I think the first generation, they were part of the war so it was old hat to them. The next (generation) knew a little less, the next a little less. But now we’ve got a patriotic generation that is thankful for their freedom. They want to thank somebody, so we’re getting more attention.”

Recalling the day

Downing appears in remarkably good health for a man of 103, and his recollections of that fateful day 75 years ago are clear.

As he and the others were running from their car to the burning battleships, Downing spotted a Japanese plane coming in low and slow that had spotted him.

“The machine gunner cut loose but he didn’t bank far enough and the bullets went over my head and dug a trench in the dirt behind me,” Downing said. “I was afraid that the next aviator would be a little more accurate, so I was scared — (there was) no place to hide.”

Downing’s ship, the USS West Virginia, was among the battleships moored in Pearl Harbor that day. Downing had already been in the Navy nine years, and had spent all of those years on the West Virginia.

On the day of the attack he was a gunner’s mate first class and the ship’s postmaster. By the time Downing got to his ship, the Japanese had hit it with nine torpedoes. The West Virginia was sinking and on fire.

Elizabethtown English Professor David Downing (right, standing), watches his father Lt. Jim Downing (seated at table) sign copies of his book for students during Downing's visit to the college on Jan. 19.

Each of the battleships carried about a million gallons of fuel oil. As the tanks were being erupted and blown up by Japanese bombs, the oil spilled out on top of the water.

“The saddest thing was the sailors being blown off their ships,” Downing recalled. “They came to the surface with a thin coat of oil on them. The fire was so hot they just became human torches and burned to death right there as they came up out of the water.”

Downing grabbed a fire hose from the ship next to the West Virginia — the USS Tennessee, which was only moderately damaged — and tried to keep the flames away from exploding any more of the ammunition.

By the time Downing had a chance to check his watch it was five minutes to noon. The attack had ended shortly after 10 a.m. — roughly two hours after it began — but Downing and the rest of Pearl Harbor had no idea whether the Japanese would come in for another wave, or whether they would stage a land invasion that night.

Downing went over to the hospital to visit a friend who had been burned. While there, Downing saw another 100 sailors or so, most of them blind and with their hair burned off.

Downing wondered what he could do. He decided to get a notebook and go from sailor to sailor, getting each one of their home addresses and asking each of them to dictate a paragraph about what they had done that day. As a postmaster, Downing would see to it that the personalized letters were sent home to each of the sailors’ parents.

“They said, ‘I’m going to be all right, don’t worry about me, I’ll be home for Christmas, very cheerful.’ Most of them died that night,’” Downing said.

Downing spent that night along with about 2,000 other sailors in a sports arena, preparing for what they assumed would be the inevitable Japanese land invasion that never came.

Morena came to see him the next day, but Downing and the rest stayed on alert for the rest of December and couldn’t come home. It took six weeks to get all the oil out of his hair. It took two years to clean up all the oil that had spilled into the waters of Pearl Harbor.

Downing stayed at Pearl Harbor working to salvage the West Virginia until 1943. He finished out the war in Washington, D.C., as a gunnery instructor at a school that was running 24 hours a day to keep up with demand.

Downing went on to spend a career in the Navy, rising to captain of the USS Patapsco. He had another brush with history in 1954, when while “racing away” from Bikini Atoll Downing and his crew “were showered with radioactive ash from Castle Bravo, the most powerful nuclear bomb ever detonated by the United States and the largest U.S. nuclear contamination accident,” according to an account in Downing’s book.

Meeting the enemy

Downing also became involved with The Navigators, a Christian evangelical organization that Downing would end up working for full-time for 27 years. It was through The Navigators that Downing met Mitsuo Fuchida, the air group commander of the Pearl Harbor attack.

Downing admitted to not being “that warm” toward Fuchida in their first meeting, offering the former Japanese aviator “a very limp hand.”

But in reading about Fuchida over the years, “I’m convinced his remorse was genuine, so I have no trouble forgiving him.”

Downing during his talk said that he “loved” the Japanese people but could not forgive “the leadership that poisoned their minds and caused all this.”

The empathy that he had for his peers in the Japanese military was evident early on, as noted by an anecdote passed on by his son David Downing.

“When we were children we used to like a documentary called ‘Victory At Sea,’” David Downing said. “It was all about the war in the Pacific. We used to cheer and clap when you would see a Japanese airplane catch on fire and go twirling and hit the ocean.”

“One time my father was walking through the room as we were watching the program and he said, ‘remember boys whenever one of those airplanes hits the ocean you’re watching a man die.’”

Lt. Downing said that the message of Pearl Harbor, and the message that he has for young people today, can be summarized in a phrase from a speech given by President Ronald Reagan — “weakness invites aggression.”

“You’re the leaders of tomorrow, you’re the voters of tomorrow, you’re the taxpayers of tomorrow,” Downing said. “Keep America strong. I want to see America so strong that in cyberspace, in the skies, on the sea, under the sea, on the ground, so strong that no foreign government will even think of attacking us. The only language that tyrants understand is force.”