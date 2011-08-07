Copper burglar suspect arrested

Published Date Written by Dan Miller

A man believed responsible for “the vast majority” of copper burglaries from vacant homes in Middletown over the past several months has been arrested by borough police — along with a woman who police say aided the man in at least one of the thefts. James Goodling





James J. Goodling, 43, of Caravan Court, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and charged with four of the 14 copper burglaries that have occurred. He was placed in Dauphin County Prison after being unable to post $10,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 18 before District Judge David Judy.





Police believe Goodling will eventually “be linked to the vast majority” of the 14 copper burglaries, Chief John Bey told the Press And Journal on Nov. 10.





The four burglaries Goodling is charged with occurred on Aug. 8, Sept. 5, Sept. 19 and Oct. 21, according to online court records. All four were vacant homes in the north side of Middletown, according to a press release put out by borough police on Nov. 9.





Goodling has not confessed to any of the copper burglaries involving homes south of Main Street in Middletown — one of which occurred at a home on Race Street just a few doors up from the police station at Race and Emaus streets.





The 14 copper burglaries are among over 20 burglaries of homes throughout Middletown that have occurred since June. Police are investigating whether any of these other burglaries — beyond the 14 involving the theft of copper from vacant homes — can be linked to Goodling.

Goodling committed the thefts to support his heroin habit, Bey said. He would get about $80 by pawning the copper that he stole from each residence, police said.





The copper burglaries — most of which Goodling has yet to be charged with — were occurring about once a week. Police believe that Goodling was breaking into vacant homes and stealing just enough copper piping to support his heroin habit for a week, before he would need to find another home to break into, Bey said.





Goodling did not have a vehicle and committed the break-ins on foot. He would place the stolen copper in a duffel bag that he carried around with him, Bey said.





Goodling’s alleged crime wave shows how much cheaper it is to support a heroin habit today than in the past. In this area today a heroin habit can be supported by just $10 to $20 a day, compared to as much as $100 a day years ago, according to Richard Brandt, who in July retired as police chief of Lower Swatara Township.





Goodling may have only been getting $80, but the 14 break-ins have caused thousands of dollars in damage to the vacant homes, police said.





In just the four vacant properties that Goodling has been charged with, the estimated damage from the break-ins totals more than $12,000, police said.





Police had been investigating the copper thefts for months. Many of the thefts were discovered by police checking utility records and then going to vacant properties where the water and electricity had been turned off. In September, police announced a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the copper culprits.





Police had several suspects, but the break leading to Goodling came after police received a report of a table saw being stolen Oct. 21 from a residence in the 300 block of East High Street that was being renovated to be sold.





The saw was pawned at a pawn shop on Walnut Street in Harrisburg. Documents from the transaction identified the seller as Danae Leeann Fox, 48, of the first block of Hummel Lane in Middletown, whom police say drove Goodling to the pawn shop. Video surveillance from the pawn shop also showed Fox with an unidentified male who turned out to be Goodling, police said.





A search warrant of Goodling’s residence uncovered evidence tying Goodling to the four break-ins. “More (of the break-ins) will be solved as detectives sort through the evidence collected” from Goodling’s residence, police said in the press release said.





Fox was also arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and has been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary, receiving stolen property, and theft by deception. She was freed after posting $25,000 unsecured bail and her preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 28.





Otherwise, the investigation into the copper burglaries is still ongoing and the $2,000 reward is still available, Bey said. Anyone with information is asked to call Middletown police at 717-902-0627 or 717-558-6900.





Police also advise residents “remain vigilant in reporting any suspicious activity in neighborhoods containing vacant houses.”



