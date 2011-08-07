After chase, arrests made in Hardee’s carjacking

Published Date Written by Eric Wise



The couple wanted in connection with a Nov. 13 carjacking at Hardee’s in Middletown was captured after a police chase in which the male suspect was driving more than 100 mph above the speed limit, according to court records.





That chase ended in a wreck in Swatara Township on Nov. 16, police said. The arrest came only after the couple eluded authorities in another high-speed chase the day before.





Middletown police have charged Lisa Dawn Smith, 45, of the 100 block of East Main Street, Hummelstown, with conspiracy-robbery of motor vehicle, and both felony and misdemeanor counts of conspiracy-theft by unlawful taking.





Alfred Charles Carrera II, 44, of Hummelstown, was charged with robbery of motor vehicle, two counts of theft by unlawful taking-moveable property and terroristic threats.





Carrera has been charged with retail theft and theft by unlawful taking-movable property in Middletown and three counts of retail theft in Camp Hill. Carrera also was wanted in connection with driving a stolen Nissan truck prior to the theft of the Durango, authorities said.





A woman reported that while she was eating at Hardee’s on Main Street in Middletown at about 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, she noticed a couple, later identified as Carrera and Smith, as the only other patrons in the restaurant. Carrera walked up to her table from behind and took her wallet and keys that were on the table in front of her with her food, according to the affidavit filed with charges against Smith.





He then ran out the door to the woman’s 2006 Dodge Durango and yelled at Smith to get in, the affidavit said. The owner followed them to her vehicle, opened the door and demanded they get out of her car, the affidavit said. Carrera reached for the waistband of his pants and threatened to shoot her if she did not go away. The car owner said she did not see a gun, the affidavit said. They left in the Durango, heading east on Main Street.

Smith and Carrera were next seen at the Giant store along Route 39 in South Hanover Township at 3 a.m. Nov. 15, caught on surveillance video committing retail theft, said Middletown Police Sgt. Richard Hiester.





Carrera eluded police during a high-speed chase that began in Mount Joy, Lancaster County, Tuesday, Nov. 15, Hiester said. Carrera is alleged to have pushed a shopping cart of unpaid items, including laundry detergent, from a Giant store in Mount Joy prior to the chase, much as he is accused to have done previously in Middletown. He fled in the Durango toward Manheim, and police stopped pursuing him in the interest of public safety, Hiester said.





Carrera and Smith are believed to have shoplifted laundry detergent from at least five Giant stores in the area, Heister said.





A Penbrook police officer identified the Durango during a patrol in the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 16 in the borough, according to Chief David Hiester of Penbrook Police. This officer and others from nearby jurisdictions pursued Carrera.





“His efforts to escape were dangerous to anyone nearby,” David Hiester said. Swatara Township Police had joined the pursuit, but broke off because of the dangerous conditions, according to Lt. Darrell Reider of Swatara Township Police.





The pursuit ended when Carrera crashed the Durango at 8:45 p.m. Nov. 16 at the intersection of Paxton Street and City Park Drive in Swatara Township. The Durango had stolen license plates on it, according to authorities.

David Hiester did not know whether Carrera and Smith were armed when they were captured.

Penbrook Police charged Carrera with aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, fleeing or attempting to elude police, receiving stolen property and flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment — all felonies. He was also charged with misdemeanors, including driving under the influence/general impairment, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, six counts of recklessly endangering another person, loitering and prowling at night time, accident involving damage attended vehicle/property and accidents involving death or personal injury.

For the chase, police cited him for exceeding the maximum speed limit by 102 mph, for failing to stop at nine red lights and seven stop signs, among 40 total traffic infractions.





Penbrook Police charged Smith with flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment and receiving stolen property, both felonies. She was also charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering and prowling at night time, which are misdemeanors.





Smith faces retail theft charges for an incident in May in West Donegal Township, Lancaster County, four counts of retail theft from a September incident in Camp Hill, and a retail theft charge from October in Derry Township She was convicted of use/possession of drug paraphernalia stemming from an incident in April in Susquehanna Township.





After the accident, Carrera admitted to police that he and Smith had stolen soap from Giant stores and were involved in two police chases, the affidavit reported.





Carrera and Smith are being held in Dauphin County Prison.



