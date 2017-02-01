Middletown woman sentenced for forgery, embezzlement; to pay $535,000 restitution

Diane FabianDiane Fabian’s gambling addiction was so all-encompassing that even a car accident couldn’t stop her from heading to the casino.

She told those assembled in Dauphin County Common Pleas Court during her sentencing hearing on Thursday a story from years ago, when she was broadsided in her car in a serious accident. All she could think about was how she would get to the casino that night. She called her son and rented a car so she could go to the casino.

That addiction caused her to steal from her employer.

Fabian, 66, of Middletown, will spend 11 1/2 to 23 months in Dauphin County Prison and was ordered to pay $535,179.77 in restitution for embezzling money while she worked at a Lower Paxton Township insurance agency from 2008 to 2015. She could have started before 2008, but the bank records only went back to 2008 so that is all that investigators could document.

She obtained money by creating refund checks that were to be paid to clients of the insurance agency where she worked, according to court records that were filed by Lower Paxton Township police, who arrested Fabian in March. Fabian forged signatures of the insurance agency clients on bogus refund checks. She then deposited the proceeds from each fake check that was paid by the agency into her own personal bank account.

Judge John Cherry ruled that she will be immediately work-release eligible, and her sentence will be followed by 20 years of probation.

She pleaded guilty in October to embezzling $529,000 over seven years to support her addiction to gambling — 76 counts for which she had been charged with theft by deception, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, and forgery. Each of the 76 counts carried a maximum of up to seven years in prison — a total of 532 years.

Fabian had no previous criminal record.

She has until Feb. 9 to report to Dauphin County Prison.

Cherry ordered that Fabian pay $470,156.43 in restitution to the former Woolf-Strite Insurance Agency in Lower Paxton Township, for whom Fabian was employed for most of her 40 years in the workplace. She continued with the agency when it was sold in 2011 to Don Jacobs.

Cherry also ordered that $65,023.34 in restitution be paid by Fabian to the Don Jacobs agency.

Fabian told the court that at present her only income is from cleaning houses and from Social Security.

“I’ve hurt a lot of people”

Fabian read a statement to the court, much of it while weeping. She apologized to the victims and the court. She said, in part:

• “I know that I’ve hurt a lot of people and they have said terrible things about me.”

• “I did not realize how sick I was and how the gambling had taken over.”

• “I live in a prison in my heart and mind and will for the rest of my life.”

She discussed how the casinos sent her emails and paid for her to take trips to Las Vegas and Atlantic City where she lost money gambling. She lost all the money on slots, she said; that’s all she ever played. She also gambled at Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course.

“Difficult” sentence

About half a dozen character witnesses were called by Corky Goldstein, her defense attorney.

Cherry said he was “impressed” with one sentence from Fabian’s statement, where she said “‘Even though they tell me it’s an illness, I did it.’ It told me something about her mindset.”

Cherry called the sentence “difficult.”

“It’s not the common criminal or thug. That’s easy. It’s somebody who but — for this — is a good decent human being.”

He said he was torn between the character witnesses and the testimony from the insurance agencies that said she should go to jail.

Before pronouncing the sentence Cherry read a letter from Nancy Strite, Fabian’s sister and the wife of Eugene Strite, who was co-owner of the Woolf Strite Insurance Agency in Lower Paxton Township for whom Fabian worked and from whom she embezzled. Eugene Strite died from cancer in December 2016.

“As much as I hate the thought of a 66-year-old woman going to prison, that is what I think should happen,” Nancy Strite wrote. Besides using the money to support her gambling, Fabian was a “shopaholic” who took lavish vacations and threw expensive parties, Strite contended in her letter.

“Everybody always wondered how she did it. Unfortunately it was at our expense,” Strite wrote in the letter read by Cherry.

Jacobs told the court that his agency to date has spent more than $100,000 investigating what Fabian did, and “we’re still spending money today” to clean up the mess.

Cherry expressed concern that without incarceration Fabian might not feel compelled to continue her treatment.

“Punishment is part of it so that she and others like her won’t do it again — also so she continues to be rehabilitated,” he said.

Deputy District Attorney David Wilson called for incarceration, noting: “Addicts are still accountable.”

He said Fabian “was self-aware enough” to go from one type of scheme to another to keep the embezzlement going over the years.

Goldstein asked for house arrest, or if she were sentenced to do time that it be in Dauphin County Prison with work release. He said Fabian has cooperated from the start and initially thought she had only taken $40,000.

“She lost her way,” he said, claiming that all the money she took went into her gambling.