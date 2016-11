Published Date

Submitted photo -- The top essay winners from each grade read their essay at the program. Pictured left to right: Amiyah Humes, grade 6; Vincent Corradi, grade 7; Mahnoor Azim, grade 8.

On Friday, Nov. 11, Middletown Area School District’s National Junior Honor Society students made and served breakfast to veterans. The top essay winner from each grade read their essay during the program, and the band performed several selections.

