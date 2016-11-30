Out & About: MAHS Fall Play "Much Ado Out West"

Published Date Wednesday, 30 November 2016 12:26

The Middletown Area High School fall play “Much Ado Out West” was presented in the high school auditorium Saturday, Nov. 12 Sunday, Nov. 13. The Western-themed play is inspired by Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing.” The cast included Zoey Bright, Lydia Hursh, John McDevitt, Kelsey Dworchak, Sarah Fluke, Amir Simmons, Melanie Rentas, Cassidy Anderson, John Hursh, Alexis Fischer, Angela Torres, Jared Knaub, Mitch Carson and Khasai Cornish.

To see more photos of "Much Ado Out West by Jodi Ocker, check out our print edition or click here for our E-edition

