Football, band, other sports honored

Press And Journal Photo by Dan Miller

Players and coaches with the Middletown Area High School varsity Blue Raiders football team were recognized by the school board and by district residents at the start of the board’s meeting on Monday, Dec. 19.

Each player was presented with a gold medal provided by the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association in recognition of the team winning the District 3 championship. Each player also received a silver medal provided by PIAA recognizing the team as state runner-up in the Class AAA championship.

During Monday’s ceremony the silver medal was draped around the neck of each player by team Head Coach Brett Myers. The school district purchased some of the medals because PIAA does not provide them for the entire team, Myers said. District spokeswoman Jody Zorbaugh could not say how many of the medals that the district bought for the team.

Each player was also presented with a yellow box, containing an engraved watch. The watches were purchased by the Middletown Football Booster Club.

Also recognized by the school board during the meeting was the high school Blue Wave Marching Band, which earned first place in the Class A Group 3 Tournament of Bands Atlantic Coast Championships in November.

The board also recognized the achievements of several other fall sports teams; including cross country, soccer, volleyball, and field hockey.