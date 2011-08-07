Middletown Area High School Students of the Month for December 2016

Published Date

Middletown Area High School’s December students of the month are Aaron Fischer and Shannon Reese.



Reese is the daughter of Stuart and Jennifer Reese. She is president of the National Honor Society, vice president of Future Business Leaders of America, treasurer of band, and a member of Link Crew, Science Olympiad, band, chorus and jazz band. Shannon Reese

She is involved in her church youth group and church softball. She enjoys fencing, piano and flute lessons. She is on the Distinguished Honor Roll and has been honored with the Woodman of the World U.S. History Award.



She plans to attend a four-year college and study aerospace engineering.



“I am very honored to be chosen as the Student of the Month. I would like to thank my family, teachers and friends for supporting me,” she said.



Fischer is the son of Deb and Aaron Fischer. He is in jazz band and Science Olympiad (part of the state Science Olympiad team, 9th grade). He is president of Future Business Leaders of America, band equipment manager and National Honor Society treasurer. He was on the fall play stage crew. He was on the varsity soccer team and track. He is involved in his church youth group.

Aaron Fischer



He was on the 1st team nationals for Future City (8th grade) and part of first Middletown band to win the 3A class title. He is ranked fourth in his class.



He plans to attend Penn State and earn a degree in civil engineering.



“I am very appreciative for being chosen. I would like to thank my family, friends and teachers for supporting me,” he said.