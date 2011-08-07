Preventing an outbreak

Published Date Written by Dan Miller

Press And Journal Photos by Dan Miller -- Kyle Van Why throws out food pellets to lure the ducks out of the water and onto the boat launch, so he can trap them using a portable net launcher.

Preventing another bird flu outbreak that could cost the poultry industry in Pennsylvania jobs and millions of dollars starts in places such as the Fish Commission boat launch at the end of South Union Street in Middletown.



Get there early enough, and you might catch Kyle Van Why, a wildlife disease biologist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and his big net.



Van Why uses the net to catch ducks, which he swabs for samples to send to a lab for testing to see if the birds have influenza, and if so, what strain. Van Why then releases the ducks back into the Swatara Creek habitat from whence they came.

Kyle Van Why gets a sample from the mouth of one of the ducks. He then takes the sample to a lab to be tested for bird flu. The duck is set free shortly after Van Why draws the sample.



The boat launch in Middletown is among a number of locations throughout the Delaware and Susquehanna River watersheds that Van Why was visiting on a regular basis this summer as part of a broader effort by the USDA to stay on top of bird influenza in Pennsylvania.



Ducks and geese are natural carriers of influenza, Van Why says. Typically about one in 10 of these birds carry influenza. If that percentage starts going up sharply, or if the lab testing uncovers new and more virulent strains of the influenza, these are the red flags that alert the USDA to a bigger problem.



The concern is not over people getting sick, as bird influenza is “not a human communicable disease,” said Van Why, who has a master’s degree in wildlife management from Louisiana State University. He got his bachelor’s degree in the same field from California University of Pennsylvania.



But if bird flu gets into poultry houses and spreads, it could have devastating effects upon an industry worth $13 billion in Pennsylvania, according to an estimate from state Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding.



USDA used to only sample birds on a statewide basis, but in the past two years the agency has drilled down to doing sampling throughout specific watersheds, Van Why said.



The monitoring program seems to be working, at least in Pennsylvania, as “no highly pathogenic avian influenza viruses have been detected in Pennsylvania since the 1983-84 outbreak,” according to information posted on the state Agriculture Department website.



The 1983-84 outbreak killed 17 million birds and cost the poultry industry in Pennsylvania about $65 million, according to estimates that have been provided by the state.



In 2015, a bird flu outbreak in Minnesota swept through more than 100 chicken and turkey farms in just one county.



“Imagine all those facilities having to shut down for six months,” Van Why said. “That would devastate not only the county but portions of the state.”



If you want to trap ducks, you go to a place where water fowl congregate naturally, which is why the Middletown boat launch was picked as a site.



There are a lot of wild ducks here, but people also introduce domestic ducks into the area.

That’s not really a good idea, because the wild ducks can transit disease to the domestic ducks, Van Why said.



But the domestic ducks are more likely to come up to humans to be fed, and they bring the wild ducks with them. That makes Van Why’s job of trapping the birds easier.



“I don’t have to spend the time pre-baiting and coming out every day to teach them to come to food,” he said.



Van Why works to get the birds close enough so that he can shoot a 30-by-40 net over them. The net gets launched into the air by firing a rifle blank that sounds like a car back-firing.



It’s best to shoot the net out over the pavement leading up from the boat launch. If the net is shot out over water, it’s too easy for the birds to swim out from under, Van Why said.



“I can come here, set the net up, shoot it and catch 15 to 30 birds in a morning and be done with my quota for a certain area,” Van Why said. “Then I can go to another area and do the same thing. Ten mornings in a row I do that 10 times, I’ve just caught 200 birds.”



Van Why started trapping ducks at the boat launch in July, shortly after he got approval from the borough since the land is publicly owned. Van Why continued coming back here to trap throughout August. He also plans to return to do some more trapping in the fall and winter.



Lab results from the ducks trapped and released at the boat launch haven’t raised any red flags so far.



A “low percentage” of the birds have influenza, as Van Why expected to find.



“So far we have found the strains we expected in water fowl, which is good,” he said.



USDA also works to assist municipalities and residents in cases where the water fowl population has gotten out of control in a certain area. That has not been the case at the boat launch in Middletown.



“They (borough officials) are pretty happy with what they have here,” Van Why said. “I wouldn’t say it’s a problem. If you are on the river there are not a lot of birds. There might be 50 here — that’s not a huge amount. When you walk up to 200 or 300, then it becomes a problem” because the more birds, the more feces that is spread everywhere.



Besides being a nuisance, the feces can contain bird influenza that people will pick up and spread by stepping on it in their shoes.



“If you walk through the feces here and go back to your farm and walk through your turkey barn and not practice biosecurity, you could be spreading disease,” Van Why added.

USDA Wildlife Disease Biologist Kyle Van Why sets a duck free near the boat launch in Middletown after collecting samples to be tested for avian influenza.

To learn more about bird flu in Pennsylvania, go to the home page of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture - www.agriculture.pa.gov - and click "avian influenza"