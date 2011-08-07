Martial arts school coming to corner of Emaus and Union

Published Date Written by Dan Miller

Press and Journal Staff Photo by Dan Miller — Duane Pelletier stands inside his new Phist Martial Arts studio about to open in downtown Middletown.

The newest business in downtown Middletown is likely a familiar face to a lot of borough residents.

Phist Martial Arts, the karate school Duane Pelletier is opening in the first floor storefront across from Tattered Flag at West Emaus and South Union streets, revives a passion that Pelletier has been following for most of his 56 years.

Twenty-eight years ago, in 1988, Pelletier opened a karate school on Spruce Street in Middletown. Later the landlord wanted to do something else with the property, so Pelletier moved his school to Highspire, where he remained until 2009 when he said he had to close because of the bad economy.

Now, Pelletier believes the economy has bounced back enough for him to make another go of it.

“Parents have a little extra money,” Pelletier said. “I didn’t want to get back into it until I thought the economy was good enough that parents could go out and do something like this for their children.”

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, Pelletier will hold an open house at Phist Martial Arts so people can learn more about what he wants to do.

Classes will start on Monday, Oct. 3, and run from Monday through Thursday. Pelletier will also offer a Saturday class.

Phist Martial Arts will focus on traditional taekwondo classes for children and adults. Children seven years of age and up can take the classes, although Pelletier will accept 6-year-olds.

There is no upper age limit. Pelletier has had students as old as 65. Any adult of any age can sign up, as long as their doctor says it’s OK. Adults can take classes, or they can sign up for cross training and personal fitness classes.

“Whatever you want out of it, that’s fine,” he said. “If you want me to motivate you and make you work your butt off, I’ll do that too.”

Pelletier started practicing martial arts in 1981, when he was in the Air Force and living in a bad part of town in Austin, Texas. In a January 2013 article in the Press And Journal, Pelletier talked of seeing guys get stabbed outside the apartment where he lived with his wife and then 16-month-old daughter.

He felt that he needed the martial arts training to help protect his family, but it ended up evolving into something much greater.

“I taught thousands of kids” over the years since, Pelletier said. “I’ve got doctors, lawyers, Marines, you name it. They are out there and I’m proud of them.”

The space Phist Martial Arts will occupy is one of the key storefronts in the ongoing revitalization of downtown.

The space was last occupied by a hookah lounge that opened in early 2015. The owners at the time talked of great expectations of capturing the Penn State Harrisburg crowd, but for reasons unknown it didn’t happen.

The lounge quietly died, and the space has been vacant for several months.

The space is part of a building owned by Dana Ward. Ward’s daughter is one of Pelletier’s black belt students, he said. A few months back when Ward told him she still hadn’t leased the space, Pelletier decided he would revive his dream.

“I want to get with the younger kids and teach. That’s what I’ve been good at. That’s what I enjoy doing,” he said.