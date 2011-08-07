Penn State economists debate impact of Clinton, Trump plans on the country

Published Date Written by Eric Wise

Penn State professor Nihau Bayracktar said Donald Trump's diagnoses of the economy are wrong.

Presidential actions and federal government spending make a great impact on the United States’ economy, but not all of the current candidates’ ideas will work out as intended, according to four economic experts who discussed the issues Sept. 28 at Penn State Harrisburg.





The economy

As a start, the U.S. economy is doing quite well, especially coming out of the financial crisis or “Great Recession,” said Dr. Nihal Bayraktar, associate professor of economics at Penn State Harrisburg.





“America’s economy is the strongest in the rich world,” she said.





This contrasts the vision of Donald Trump.





“His diagnoses are wrong,” she said. “The way he explains the current economic conditions does not reconcile with the facts.”





Trump’s plans to cut spending while drastically cutting taxes are “not feasible,” Bayraktar said. “I don’t know how it’s going to happen.”





Trump plans to cut 1 percent of federal spending per year, except for Social Security and the military.





“He doesn’t have any clear economic policies, and he doesn’t explain much,” she said.





At the same time, Trump promises to lower the corporate tax rate to 15 percent and eliminate the federal estate tax. For income tax, Trump’s plan will see to it that “top earners will gain much more than other groups,” she said. “What he’s promising will cause more pain with little growth.”





She showed projections of how the federal debt will grow dramatically more under Trump’s policies than those espoused by Hillary Clinton.





In contrast, Clinton has called for an increase in corporate taxes and closing tax loopholes that allow the wealthy to avoid taxes. Clinton has called for major federal investments in infrastructure and energy, and to improve communities with persistent, generational poverty. Jobs created under Clinton’s plans would come from middle level income earners.





“Most of the jobs are created by the middle income group,” she said. In contrast to repeated claims to the contrary, “top earners do not really create many jobs,” she said.





Health care

When it comes to health care policies, government costs would go up under both Trump and Clinton, said Sabri Yilmaz, instructor in economics at Penn State.





Trump’s plan to repeal and replace will cost about $500 billion, while Clinton’s expansion of Medicaid and other changes under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act will cost about $300 billion, Yilmaz said. However, the costs under Trump’s policy are harder to estimate because some of the details remain unclear.





In overall health care policy, Trump’s plan could bring an additional net cost of $50 billion to the federal budget, while Clinton’s plan could add a net cost of $150 million. Those figures are dependent on the two campaigns’ projections for savings in other areas.





Yilmaz bemoaned the lack of honesty with the American people when it comes to the future of Social Security. Clinton and Trump have repeatedly stuck to a similar position that would require “no fundamental changes” to Social Security, Yilmaz said. However, as a larger and larger segment of the population hits the Social Security benefit age and retires, a smaller pool of workers supports them, Yilmaz said. Over time, this is unsustainable, and the longer politicians (not just presidential candidates) wait to address it, the more drastic changes will be to correct it.





“They have to cut benefits at some point, and retirement age will have to increase,” Yilmaz said. “They need votes right now, so they are not saying.”





Education

When it comes to education, the candidates’ positions are dramatically different.





Clinton has proposed an additional $700 billion in education spending. She wants to provide free community college, “debt-free” public universities and introducing a program to halt the “school to prison pipeline” for certain communities, said Indrit Hoxha, associate professor economics.





The push for higher education may result in more students enrolling in college who will never finish, Hoxha said.





Trump’s educational ideas call for the end of Common Core standards, downsizing or eliminating the federal Department of Education and getting the federal government out of the business of profiting from student loans.





Trump has called for lower taxes as a remedy for providing more factories, more hiring and more jobs. Clinton focused on a $10 billion plan to keep jobs in the U.S., her “Make it in America” program and an “exit tax” on companies that take jobs to other countries, Hoxha said.





Considering the approaches of both Trump and Clinton, Hoxha cited an analysis provided by Moody’s Analytics that showed Clinton would lead to far more jobs, while Trump would add far fewer jobs to the economy, perhaps even losing jobs at times.





International trade

Despite assertions that Trump and Clinton have contrasting ideas about international trade, they hold closer views than you might think, said David Bueller, an expert on international trade and assistant professor of economics. Both oppose the Trans Pacific Partnership and understand the faults of the North American Free Trade Agreement, he said. However, Trump frequently stresses “the negative aspects of imports without mentioning the positives,” he said.





Buehler also said that over the past few years, the percentage of foreign born residents in the United States has crept back to where it has been historically. “Overall, immigration tends to have a very positive effect on growth,” Buehler said. Trump has made immigration one of his key issues, demanding the construction of a wall and the immediate deportation of all criminal aliens. Clinton has focused on a policy that would enforce immigration laws humanely, he said.





Regardless of the outcome of the election, the next president will face challenges in the economy, including a budget deficit and high federal debt, the poverty and income inequality in the country and increasing competition in the international arena, Bayraktar said.



