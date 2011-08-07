Don’t believe everything you read: Borough security cameras aren’t operational

Published Date Written by Dan Miller

Go all over Middletown and you can see video surveillance cameras mounted on poles at places like Hoffer and Oak Hill parks.

You can also see big signs mounted on the park pavilions that say “Visual Monitoring in Progress.”

There’s just one problem. None of the cameras work, and they haven’t for almost three years.

The non-functioning cameras — 10 in all — are still attached to poles at Hoffer Park, Oak Hill Park, the Spruce Street electric substation, the Mill Street electric substation, and at the Municipal Building on West Emaus Street. Some of the locations have more than one camera.

According to borough Public Works Director Greg Wilsbach, the cameras were shut down in 2014 by borough staff acting under then-Council President Chris McNamara.

Wilsbach said the cameras were “powered down” about six months before July 2014, when Wilsbach resigned from his position as supervisor of the borough’s electric department.

Wilsbach subsequently ran for borough council in 2015 — defeating McNamara in the primary — but resigned his seat early in 2016 to assume his current job as borough public works director.

In minutes from an April 21, 2014, council meeting, borough resident Dawn Knull asked that the cameras in Hoffer Park be turned back on, referring to a rash of burglaries and theft that had occurred in the park. McNamara and Mayor James H. Curry III both said they were unaware of the cameras ever being turned off, according to the minutes.

The Press And Journal reached out to McNamara for further comment, but he declined.

Now, Knull is on council — having been elected in 2015. She is leading an effort to get the cameras working again.

“I have brought this up on several occasions and no one moved on it, so I took it upon myself to move on it,” Knull said in an emailed comment to the Press And Journal on Oct. 20.

Knull arranged for 2K Networking, the company that handles the borough’s information technology needs, to give a presentation to council on Oct. 18 on how the borough can get the video surveillance cameras operational again.

There’s a relatively easy fix, Josh Hinkle of 2K Networking told council. The borough will have to buy new cameras, but the system to run them is already in place at the Middletown Police Department station on East Emaus Street.

The MPD has its own system and software to run video surveillance cameras that are in use in and around the police station, Hinkle said.

The cameras that the borough had been using throughout town until 2014 will all need to be replaced, Hinkle told council. There is no longer software and hardware available on the market to support the cameras, he said.

Ten new cameras — to replace each of the ones that the borough now has, not counting those at the police station — and the associated cost to tie the new cameras into the MPD system would total about $11,750, Hinkle said.

However, this estimate appeared to depend upon much of the work to extend fiber optic cabling being done in-house by Wilsbach’s public works crew. But Wilsbach indicated that due to cuts that occurred under McNamara, the department no longer has the assets and manpower to do extensive fiber optic cabling work.

The replacement cameras suggested by Hinkle would have night-vision capability and be motion-activated, he said.

The borough isn’t restricted to just replacing the cameras at the current locations, Hinkle said.

The borough needs more than 10 video surveillance cameras and at more locations, Curry said.

“I think there are other areas of town that could use some attention,” he said.

Council needs to hear from Police Chief John Bey regarding how many cameras there should be in the borough, and where, said Councilor Ian Reddinger.

The time to get that input is now, so that all the cameras can be put in place at one time, instead of doing it piecemeal, which adds to the cost, Reddinger added.

“I would like to see the borough spend the money once, have one system and then be done with it,” he said.