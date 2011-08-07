TMI siren test set for Dec. 1

Published Date Written by Dan Miller

Exelon Generation will conduct its semi-annual, full volume test of the emergency warning sirens surrounding Three Mile Island Generating Station at about 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1.



This is one of two semi-annual tests performed each year.



The TMI emergency warning siren system consists of 96 sirens located in parts of Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties that are located within a 10-mile radius of TMI. The sirens are not a signal to evacuate, but a warning to tune to a local Emergency Alert Broadcast television or radio station. County emergency management authorities activate the sirens, which can be used in the event of any emergency, including severe weather.



Three Mile Island Generating Station is located several miles south of Middletown. The plant generates enough carbon-free electricity for 800,000 homes.