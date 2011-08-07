Lower Swatara Board honors, but doesn’t replace, Mehaffie

Published Date

Photo by Phyllis Zimmerman - Former Lower Swatara Township Commissioner Tom Mehaffie speaks at the Dec. 7 board meeting after receiving an honorary plaque and gavel from the township. Mehaffie, who served as board president, resigned from the post after being elected last month to represent the 106th District in the state House.

By Phyllis Zimmerman

For the Press And Journal

The Lower Swatara Board of Commissioners said goodbye to outgoing president Tom Mehaffie on Dec. 7 while preparing to fill “his very big shoes” with a board replacement.



Mehaffie resigned from the board on Nov. 30 after being elected last month to represent the 106th District in the state House. At a Dec. 7 meeting, township commissioners presented him with an honorary plaque and gavel for his seven years of service on the board.



“We are going to miss you and everything you did here,” Commissioner Michael Davies told Mehaffie.



Mehaffie lauded the board’s remaining members and the township’s “incredible” staff “who make the commissioners look great.”



“You guys have weathered through the storm. It’s been a rough couple of years,” Mehaffie said, alluding to the fact that the township has dealt with the loss of three managers in as many years.



Mehaffie also credited of the work of Frank Williamson, public safety director/assistant township manager, and Terry Kauffman, interim township manager. Public safety director Williamson and Kauffman, who is contracted to the township as a consultant, took over the duties of manager after the departure of Anne Shambaugh in September.



Also, Commissioners Todd Truntz and Laddie Springer provided updates on interviews they conducted on Nov. 28 with three individuals who applied for Mehaffie’s vacant board seat. The vacant term expires next year.



Applicants were Dennis Fausey, Benjamin Hall and Ron Paul, all of whom were present at last week’s commissioners meeting. Truntz and Springer proceeded to read aloud applicants’ responses to questions asked during the interviews.



Fausey said that he is a 26-year township resident who has extensive experience working with the public through his career in sales. Hall, a 22-year resident, serves on the township’s code hearing board and is involved with local athletic associations. Paul said he has lived in Lower Swatara since 1974. He retired from the township after 35 years of service, 16 of those as manager.



Township commissioners said they would make a final decision on appointing Mefhaffie’s replacement at their next scheduled meeting, at 7 p.m. Dec. 20 at the township building, 1499 Spring Garden Drive.



Also at last week’s meeting, township officials announced their objections to an article that appeared in the Nov. 30 edition of the Press And Journal regarding Truntz and Springer’s interviews with applicants for the vacant board seat. Truntz and Springer conducted their interviews privately on Nov. 28.



In the article, Melissa Melewsky, media law consultant for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, was quoted as stating that the process for replacing an elected official must be open.



“The (Sunshine Act) expressly prohibits executive sessions to discuss filling a vacancy in elected office,” Melewsky said.



On Dec. 7, township solicitor Peter Henninger stated that Truntz and Springer’s interviews were “not a violation of the Sunshine Act.” Since the interviews were conducted by only two of the five township commissioners, it didn’t involve a board quorum and was “in compliance” with the law, Henninger continued.



Henninger said that he wasn’t consulted for the Nov. 30 newspaper article. When queried by board Vice President Jon Wilt, Hall said he also wasn’t contacted for the Press And Journal for the article in question. The published account stated that Hall “did not respond to the Press And Journal’s inquiries.”