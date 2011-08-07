$20,000 for what? Was it necessary for council to OK funding for improvements to its chambers?

Published Date Written by Dan Miller

Press And Journal photo by Jason Maddux -- A sparse crowd populates the gallery at a Middletown Borough Council budget hearing on Nov. 3.

Do the council chambers in the Middletown Municipal Building need some fixing up?



A majority of borough council thinks so, and council following a spirited discussion on Dec. 6 voted 5-1 to put $20,000 in the 2017 budget toward making improvements to council chambers, which is located on the second floor.



Not everyone said they were happy with the decision.



Councilor and former longtime borough mayor Robert Reid was so adamant against putting any money aside for fixing up council chambers that he decided to vote against the entire 2017 budget. Robert Reid



In Reid’s mind, it’s a classic case of if-it-ain’t-broke-don’t-fix it, and any dollars set aside to improve council chambers is a waste of money.



“If I vote against the 2017 budget I’m voting against things that are dear to my heart that I’d like to see done, but I also (don’t) like the idea of just spending money just because we have it,” Reid said. “I see nothing wrong with these tables, I see nothing wrong with the walls.”



The idea of putting money in the budget to improve council chambers came from Council Vice President Damon Suglia.



Suglia had called for new furniture, including new chairs for councilors and for replacing the large wooden table that councilors for years have sat at during public meetings in the chambers.

Damon Suglia



According to Suglia — who was elected in 2015 — “the last several councils have cast a negative persona on Middletown” and improving the look of council chambers is one way to change that perception for the better, Suglia told the Press And Journal afterward.



“If we want to change and show people we are moving forward as a town then we need to start with something like this to make things more modern for the people,” he said. “I want to make it look like Middletown is moving forward, not stuck in the same stagnant position that it has been stuck in for the past number of years.”



Council President Ben Kapenstein agreed, at one point saying during the meeting that the wooden gate that separates council from the audience in the room should be removed.



“Maybe it’s just me personally but I look in here and I think of bad things — what happened in the past,” Kapenstein said. Ben Kapenstein



Reid countered that the “bad things” had nothing to do with the room itself, but with the people who occupied the chairs at the council table.



Mayor James H. Curry III sought to broker a compromise by suggesting that council focus the effort on technological upgrades in the room that would benefit the public.



“How many times do we get 100 people and they are out in the hallway and they leave because they can’t hear?” Curry asked. “The microphones are pointless.”



Actually, it is very seldom when a council meeting draws more people into the chambers than the number of folding chairs that have been set up for the audience.



When council does anticipate a large crowd, it usually holds the meeting in the MCSO room downstairs. But the acoustics in the MCSO are so bad that during the last meeting there, even one of the councilors sitting at the end of the table couldn’t hear what was being said at the other end.



Curry during the meeting also said that council should make it possible for its meetings to be live-streamed from the chambers to the public via the Internet.



In recent months the mayor has been live-streaming the meetings on his own by using his smart phone. But the borough can and should do better, he said.



“I shouldn’t be holding up a telephone to live-stream to the public. This is ridiculous. I’m running out of battery,” he said. “If we had a web cam here I could hook the borough Facebook page up and just do the live-stream with the borough web cam instead of somebody holding up a telephone.”



Technological upgrades to council chambers are overdue, agreed Councilor Ian Reddinger.



“I would like to see some updating where we don’t need to use a stick to pull the screen down,” Reddinger said, adding that the borough should also buy some cables and other gear that would make it easier for guest speakers and residents to make presentations to council and to the public.



Moreover, Reddinger suggested that upgrading council chambers is a wiser use of tax dollars than council wanting to commit $10,000 from the 2017 budget for Hoffer Park holiday decorations that “are going to spend nine months out of the year in a box.”



At one point Councilor Dawn Knull suggested lowering the amount to $5,000 and starting with technological upgrades.



Council had a chance to improve the technology in the room for the benefit of residents earlier this year, but chose to pass on it.



During council’s first meeting of 2016, Kapenstein had proposed that the borough purchase a program that would allow council agendas and backup attachments to be posted on the borough website, and to be viewed by the public on a screen in the room as each council meeting proceeded.



Council instead voted 8-0 to reject the item, saying that the estimated $4,000 cost was too expensive.



Councilor Anne Einhorn said she could favor council spending money on upgrades that would clearly be of benefit to the public. But she said she would oppose spending any money on new furniture.



“I’m not going to hold the budget up, but $20,000 is $20,000 and if we want to talk about wants and needs, which we talk about a lot, new furniture is a want, technology is more of a need,” Einhorn said. “I don’t want to spend $10,000 on a new table, or a new set up for a new table.”



Einhorn did end up voting for the budget with the $20,000 for improvements to council chambers included, after Kapenstein provided assurances that any proposed specific expenditures of the funds would be subject to council approval.



“When it comes back to that and they say, ‘Let’s get furniture,’ I’m going to say no,” Einhorn said.



Councilor Diana McGlone was not present for the discussion or the vote on Dec. 6, having left the meeting at the end of a long closed-door executive session.



However, she would have joined Reid in opposing the $20,000 for upgrades to council chambers, McGlone told the Press And Journal afterward.



McGlone noted that a few weeks ago Curry and Knull characterized restoring the Elks Theatre as a want and not a need, during public discussions on whether to accept a $500,000 state grant that would have gone toward the theater. Council twice voted to reject the grant, with McGlone dissenting both times.



“Their priorities are mixed up in my opinion,” McGlone said. “Clearly $20,000 to renovate a council chambers that gets used sporadically is not a need or a want. That $20,000 could be allocated for more essential things.”



“We have a theater that needs renovated and can generate revenue and transform the entire town, yet that’s a want. However, $20,000 to redo council chambers appears to be a need. I don’t understand that.”