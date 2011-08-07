Hall will serve on Lower Swatara board; real estate taxes will not increase next year

Published Date Written by Dan Miller

By Phyllis Zimmerman

For the Press And Journal

Lower Swatara Township is starting 2017 with a new commissioner and balanced budget with no increase in real estate taxes.



After weeks of deliberation, the Lower Swatara Board of Commissioners appointed Benjamin Hall to fill a vacant board seat Dec. 21. Board President Tom Mehaffie resigned from the post on Nov. 30 after he was elected last month to represent the 106th District in the state House. Ben Hall



Hall, a 22-year-township resident, was sworn into office at the Dec. 21 commissioners meeting by District Justice Michael Smith. Hall thanked the board for selecting him and stated, “I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work.” His term will expire Jan. 1, 2018.



Hall was in the running for the job with former township manager Ron Paul and Dennis Fausey, who serves on the township’s code hearing board. Commissioners Laddie Springer and Todd Truntz interviewed job candidates on Nov. 28 and provided a public update on the process at a Dec. 7 commissioners meeting.



“We’ve had three really worthy candidates (for this job). It’s been hard to make a decision, but I would like to nominate someone who’s a little new to the township. That would be Ben Hall,” Commissioner Michael Davies motioned on Dec. 21.



Truntz responded that he had “a lot of respect” for each of the candidates but seconded Hall’s nomination. Hall was appointed to the seat in a unanimous vote.



Hall said he applied for the board because “I’ve been in the community for a long time in other capacities. I saw a need on this board and I’ve been interested in politics for a long time. It comes naturally for me to step up in the community.”



Hall also has served as a member of the township’s code hearing board and the Olmsted Basketball Program, and as vice president of the Lower Swatara Township Athletic Association and the Suburban Softball League. He also is a past president of the Lower Swatara Lions Club.



Lower Swatara commissioners also finalized a 2017 township budget on Dec. 21 with no increase in real estate tax. The $4.9 million spending plan keeps the township’s tax rate at 4.376 mills.



The township’s overall millage rate comprises a general real estate tax of 3.25 mills, a capital improvement tax of 0.54 mills, a fire protection tax of 0.49 mills, and a fire hydrant tax of 0.096 mills.



The continuing total tax rate of 4.376 mills means that a township property owner assessed at $100,000 still pays $437.60 in municipal real estate taxes next year.



“We have lots of grant revenues coming in, which is making this a good year,” interim township manager Terry Kauffman said about the township’s balanced budget.



On Dec. 21, for example, township officials announced that Lower Swatara was awarded a grant from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to covert the Shireman Farm tract into a municipal park. The 32-acre parcel is located on the southeast corner of Longview Drive and Ebenezer Road.



“We’re going to work on getting that into fruition this year,” said assistant manager/public safety director Frank Williamson.



Also on Dec. 21, township commissioners authorized Williamson to apply for a 60 percent matching funds grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development for a project through the state’s Early Intervention Program.



Kauffman stressed that the township’s proposed project would not involve an Act 47 Plan for distressed communities. Instead, he said, the proposal would involve township officials devising “a long-range financial plan” for the township and township authority.



“This is not something for municipalities that are in financial trouble. It’s for municipalities that are forward-thinking and taking control of their financial situation,” Kauffman said.



Finally, township commissioners agreed to publicly advertise for a new township manager.

The position has been vacant since the resignation of Anne Shambaugh in September. Kauffman, a hired consultant, and Williamson, the township’s public safety director, have assumed duties in the interim.



The township is accepting applications through Feb. 15. Applicants should sent resumes, cover letters and salary expectations to 1499 Spring Garden Drive, Middletown 17057, Attention: Jean Arroyo.