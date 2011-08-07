Have your say on police regionalization at Feb. 15 meeting

Published Date Written by Dan Miller

Wednesday, Feb. 15 is set as the date for a meeting to discuss Middletown becoming part of a possible new regional police force, borough council has announced.

The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers in Borough Hall. It is open to the public to ask questions of borough council and other officials.

Middletown officials since late December have been holding closed-door discussions with their counterparts in Lower Swatara and in Swatara townships about combining police forces, or possibly having one municipality contract with the other for police services.

Council President Ben Kapenstein has said that the next step is to hold a public meeting for officials to explain what is going on and to hear what residents have to say about the future of policing in the borough.

The idea of Middletown entering into some kind of alternative police arrangement, such as a regional force, has been batted around several times over the past few decades.

The current round of discussions started in the wake of former Middletown Police Chief John Bey submitting his resignation effective Dec. 30 — creating what both Kapenstein and Mayor James H. Curry III see as an opportunity to pursue some kind of alternative policing arrangement.

The most recent meeting was held on Thursday, Jan. 12, when according to witnesses about 16 people met behind locked doors in the upstairs room in the Municipal Building where borough council typically meets in closed-door executive sessions.

Among those present, according to the witnesses, were Kapenstein, Curry, Middletown Borough Councilor Ian Reddinger, Borough Manager Ken Klinepeter, Lower Swatara Township Board of Commissioners President Jon Wilt, and Swatara Township Police Chief Jason Umberger.

Kapenstein was asked to report on the meeting at the end of council’s Jan. 17 by Councilor Diana McGlone, who also wanted to know why — according to her — she and other members of council had not been informed of the meeting ahead of time.

Curry said that councilors had been told of the meeting during a previous council executive session, and that councilors would continue to be informed of future meetings.

As in the past, Kapenstein characterized the Jan. 12 session as a “high level” meeting.

“We really didn’t dig into the details too much,” Kapenstein said. “We don’t have any numbers but I think they (Lower Swatara) are open to discussing” sharing police services with the borough on a contractual basis, or creating some kind of new regional force.

Solicitor Adam Santucci, who apparently was not at the Jan. 12 session, agreed that the time has come for the borough to hold a public meeting.

“The initial step was is anybody interested locally, and I think Lower Swatara and Swatara said yes,” Santucci said. “The next step is to schedule a public meeting for the borough to sort of say here’s why we are interested, what’s the public input on this, what would a potential merger or joint force look like, what is a deal breaker for us, what’s not a deal breaker, what’s the public have to say.”

Reason for talks

Saving money is one reason for the talks.

Middletown Police Department in 2017 is projected to account for $2.47 million of the borough’s entire $5.8 million general fund budget.

Curry and Kapenstein have said the borough has a responsibility to look at some kind of alternative policing arrangement, if the borough can save money while providing police service to residents that is as good as now or better.

Santucci said that the two “models” include creating a new regional force, which would be administered by a commission or an authority and subject to the state Right-To-Know law, the Sunshine Law, open meetings and auditing requirements, and such.

The other is the contracting out option, where for example Municipality A runs the police department and Municipality B pays Municipality A to provide police services over a specified number of years.

At first it appeared that the meetings were moving toward a contractual arrangement, with Middletown contracting with Lower Swatara Township for police services.

However, the involvement of Swatara Township’s Chief Umberger suggests that creating a new regional force involving the three municipalities may also be under consideration.

Swatara since January 2015 has been providing police services under a contractual basis to its much smaller neighbor Paxtang Borough.

However, Swatara and Lower Swatara officials also held discussions in 2015 aimed at Swatara also providing police services to Lower Swatara, according to a Dec. 30, 2015, account in the Press And Journal.

Santucci in his remarks during the Jan. 17, 2017 council meeting said that Lower Swatara is looking at a “shorter timeline” regarding an alternative police arrangement, while Swatara’s interest is “probably a longer range.”

Asked in an email to elaborate on what he meant, Santucci declined and deferred to either Klinepeter or Kapenstein.

Umberger could not be reached for comment regarding Swatara Township’s involvement in the talks along with Middletown and Lower Swatara.

County not involved

One difference between these most recent talks and an earlier round of meetings between Middletown and Lower Swatara is that this time the sessions are not being set up by Dauphin County.

County Chief Clerk Chad Saylor said he wasn’t at the Jan. 12 meeting and did not know of it until being told by the Press And Journal.

“The municipalities are in the driver’s seat. That is exactly what we wanted,” Saylor said.

The current board of Dauphin County Commissioners is a proponent of regional policing in the county. Commissioners in 2015 released a study that the county had done by consultants, showing that nearly all municipalities in the county would save money by going the regional police route.

The study said that the more municipalities grouped in a regional force, the greater the savings, with the greatest savings coming from a countywide force that would require approval of the state Legislature.

However, Curry recently suggested that Middletown’s best chance for a regional police option lies with a force that would involve just a few municipalities — and that previous efforts to launch a regional police force have failed because too many municipalities were involved.

In any event, Saylor said the county sees its role not as imposing regional police on municipalities — a dead-on-arrival strategy politically — but on providing local governments with the information they need to take it from there.

Money and resources

The county also has resources — i.e. money — set aside to assist municipalities if they decide to enter into some kind of contracted or regional policing option.

For example, such an option might require enlarging an existing police station, or even building one or more new stations.

County commissioners in 2016 set aside for this purpose $250,000 in gambling revenue from the Hollywood Casino at Penn National in East Hanover Township.

Commissioners in 2017 may choose to set aside more of the county’s own gambling revenue to support regional policing efforts, Saylor said.

In addition, municipalities can apply on their own for gaming grants. Commissioners would look favorably on any application from a municipality for gaming grant money tied to a regional policing arrangement, Saylor said.

Municipalities also can use the county to tap into money and technical expertise that can be provided by the state Department of Community and Economic Development.

“It hinges on locals saying we have decided to do X and now we need help accomplishing X,” Saylor said.

The Middletown-Lower Swatara-Swatara talks are the only real discussions about regional police being held anywhere in the county at present, Saylor said to his knowledge.

That’s no surprise, as the largest concentration of municipal police departments in the county is in this area, he added.

“The epicenter really seems to be in the southern end of the county. The economies of scale are such that the benefits increase in this neck of the woods,” Saylor said. “We thought if anything would happen, it would be below (Route) 322.”