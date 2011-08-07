Prospective private developer identified for the new Middletown Amtrak train station

Published Date Written by Dan Miller

This artist’s rendering shows what the new Amtrak station and pedestrian walkway across West Main Street might look like when it is completed.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has identified a prospective private developer for the new Middletown train station.

A development team known as Keystone Connections was the sole entity to respond to a request that was issued in September by PennDOT seeking firms interested in getting the public-private partnership contract for the new station, Michael Bonini told the Press And Journal on Friday, Jan. 27. Bonini is director of the public-private partnership (P3) office under PennDOT.

Keystone Connections is a team consisting of Cedarwood Development Inc.; Star America Capital Advisor LLC; Raudenbush Engineering Inc., JEM Group LLC, U.S. Facilities Inc., and Walker Parking Consultants/Engineers Inc., PennDOT announced in a press release on Jan. 27.

The firm that gets the P3 contract will be key to development of the new station to be built along West Main Street, Toby Fauver, PennDOT’s deputy secretary for multimodal transportation, has told the Press And Journal.

For example, the developer chosen by PennDOT will be responsible for what kind of commercial development gets done at the station, Fauver said. That could include anything from retail establishments to a hotel, Fauver told the Press and Journal during a visit to the train station site in late 2016.

The development entity would also be responsible for maintenance of the train station property and any related commercial establishments upon the site going forward.

Much still remains to be done before a decision can be made to award the contract to Keystone Connections, Bonini said.

Soon, PennDOT will issue for comment a draft Request for Proposal to Keystone Connections which, when finalized, will establish the criteria for Keystone’s proposal to develop, design, build, finance, operate and maintain parking facilities that provide a minimum of 400 parking spaces for transportation use as well as to undertake commercial development upon the Middletown train station site, PennDOT said in a news release.

The Middletown train station project also includes extending Emaus Street to West Main Street, and building a pedestrian bridge over West Main Street — Route 230 — to connect the train station to the Penn State Harrisburg campus.

PennDOT expects to finalize the Request for Proposal to Keystone Connections over the next few months, with a goal of receiving and reviewing a detailed proposal from Keystone Connections later in 2017.

Ultimately, the hope is that a process of negotiation between PennDOT and Keystone Connections regarding development of the train station will be successful, and that PennDOT can award the contract to Keystone Connections, Bonini said.

At this point “these guys (Keystone Connections) are competing against themselves” since they are the only development entity that responded to the invitation in September, Bonini added.

However, if negotiations are not successful PennDOT would be able to terminate discussions with Keystone Connections. But that would mean essentially starting over when it comes to finding a prospective private developer, which would add new delays for the Middletown train station project.

“We’re hopeful” that PennDOT can ultimately award the contract to Keystone Connections, Bonini noted.

As far as the overall timetable for the new train station goes, site preparation under a $2.6 million contract is underway and expected to be done in May 2017.

Norfolk Southern Railway is expected to start an estimated $6.5 million in track work later in 2017. Track work by AMTRAK, estimated to cost about $4.3 million, is to start late in 2018.

Work on the new train station and platform is expected to start in late 2018 and will cost an estimated $24.4 million.

The new station is expected to open sometime in 2020 or early 2021, Fauver has told the Press And Journal.