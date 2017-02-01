Kuppy’s car show returns, but it will be held in September

Cars line up on May 30, 2013, to prepare for the car show put on by Kuppy’s Diner. That was the last year the event was held, but it is scheduled to be restarted this September.

The popular car show hosted by Kuppy’s Diner is roaring back to Middletown this fall after a four-year hiatus.

Hundreds of cars and motorcycles will converge on downtown and be on display this September, bringing back a popular event that has been missing from the area since 2013. Event co-founder Carol Kupp said having it in the downtown area will bring exposure to the area and new people to Middletown in general.

“We’re excited for it to be brought back to the downtown,” Kupp said.

Started in 2001, the popular event continued for 12 years on the Thursday before or after Memorial Day, before various downtown street, sewer and water projects forced its suspension. It was suggested that the event be held somewhere other than downtown, but as Kupp described it, there was a sense of it being “not the same” if the show was held in a new location.

Carol KuppAdditionally, with the delayed host date, Kupp would have more time to work on it as far as planning and preparation and not feel as though they were throwing it together just for the sake of having it.

Now, it’s back for the foreseeable future with some changes, the biggest change of which is the date of the event.

Instead of late May, the scheduled date this year is Thursday, Sept. 21, with a rain date of Sept. 28. The event will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. no matter which day is used.

Another change is to whom the proceeds will be donated. In past years, funds raised went to 4 Diamonds at Penn State Children’s Hospital in Hershey. This year, funds will go to the Feel Your Boobies Foundation, run by Middletown’s own Leigh Hurst. Overall, in the 12 years of holding the event, more than $94,000 was raised.

Hurst told the Press And Journal that she was thrilled when the Kupps told her recently that her foundation had been selected as the recipient of the funds. With the money donated from the event, Hurst said the foundation will be able to serve more women with materials promoting both self- and professional medical exams.

Hurst said both she and the Feel Your Boobies bus will be at the show in September. The vehicle was introduced in 2007 and is wrapped with decals and slogans associated with the foundation. This year there will be a new bus with a new wrap job on it, but the purpose will remain the same: inform women of the importance of examinations and remind them to examine their breasts.

“It’s a great town-based event, and I think they do a great job with it,” Hurst said.

Finally, there will be a registration fee with the event. In the past, donations were encouraged in lieu of an entry or registration fee, but this year registration is required to aid in knowing exactly how much each owner gives. The fee will be either $10 or $15, with a final decision yet to be made by Kupp. A silent auction will be at the event for the first time as well.

There will still be judging for all vehicles, and trophies will be presented for the top three cars and motorcycles. There will be a Best of Show trophy as well. Food, T-shirts, and a 50/50 drawing await all who attend this year.

Traditionally, holding the event midweek ensured locals and visitors would not have to decide between attending the car show or another event like they would if the car show was held on the weekend. It would give residents something to do for a few hours in the middle of the week. Finally, because some streets in Middletown are closed for the event, holding the show on a Thursday would allow for less congested streets and traffic backups than there would be if it was on the weekend.

The streets that will be closed due to the show are Union Street from Emaus to Mill streets, as well as Brown and Poplar streets in the block around the restaurant. They will be closed off starting around 3 p.m. and will reopen at the conclusion of the show at 8 p.m.

Middletown Mayor James H. Curry III could not stop expressing his admiration for the Kupps for running a full-time business while at the same time planning and hosting an event that in Curry’s words, was “becoming a staple” in the community for several years before its brief halt.

“It’s really quite admirable,” Curry said. “I’m very, very excited and I know the community will be excited. It shows how Middletown is unique.”

Irvin Turpin has been a staple at the car show since the beginning. Starting as a sponsor and volunteer, he now assists the Kupps in a voluntary manner only, doing whatever is necessary.

“I love to help people with stuff,” Turpin said of his choosing to play a role initially.

He said because of how many people were constantly asking if there was going to be a car show now that the downtown construction had been completed, he and Kupp thought it was a good time to bring the show back.

“Middletown looks forward to this. Middletown needs something like this,” Turpin said.

Where the proceeds will be donated this year is not lost on Turpin. His wife is battling breast cancer and there have been others associated with the car show who either had breast cancer or passed away from it, so when the time came to select a charity to donate to, Kupp elected to donate to one that promotes awareness of a disease that has affected and impacted many in their group.

“I’m going to do all my power to make it the biggest and best we’ve ever had.” Turpin said.

“We’re hoping it will be bigger and better,” Kupp said.