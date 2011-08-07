Two of the oldest airport properties will be razed; Business also coming to HIA-owned land near Sheetz

Published Date Written by Jason Maddux

Building 26, the imposing former Officer’s Command Headquarters, has holes in its roof and windows, and signs on the doors warning of the asbestos inside.

Two of the oldest remaining properties on Harrisburg International Airport property are scheduled to be torn down.

Also, property owned by HIA across Route 230, near Sheetz, will have a new tenant soon as well.

These changes are in addition to recently approved plans for a four-story Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel that will be built on the site of a vacant parking lot on HIA’s South Terminal Drive in the next 18 months.

The buildings that will be razed are along Airport Drive near where it intersects with Olmsted Drive, about halfway between long-term parking and the terminal.

Building 96 was erected in 1942 as a temporary World War II-era structure.

One of the buildings is clearly visible to anyone traveling along Route 230/West Harrisburg Pike, directly across the road from the Middletown Home. It’s Building 26, the imposing former Officer’s Command Headquarters that has fallen into a deep state of disrepair.

“It’s a classic, old-style, very-well-built brick building, but it’s full of asbestos. So there has to be an environmental cleanup in there before we take it down,” Scott Miller, deputy director of business development and marketing strategy for HIA, told the Press And Journal.

Built in 1933, it has 52,414 square feet and is two stories high with a basement. Vacant since 1989, it was used solely as the command headquarters. There are holes in its roof and windows, and signs on the doors warning of the asbestos inside.

Also coming down is a smaller building across Airport Drive from the old headquarters. The nondescript Building 96 was erected in 1942 as a temporary World War II-era structure. It’s 15,354 square feet — a long, rectangular, two-story, gable-roofed building. From 1995 to 2009, the Pennsylvania Air National Guard used it as weekend barracks.

This undated photos shows the former Officer’s Command Headquarters in its prime.

“There’s no practical use for them anymore. In addition, in the master plan for the airport, we want to reconfigure that whole intersection, to make access to the (Air National) Guard and the cargo facility easier and take out a weird intersection that is there,” Miller said.

Because the shape of the land where the old headquarters is located is very narrow, it’s unlikely it would be developed anyway, Miller said.

“They’ve outlived their useful life expectancy, and they’re community eyesores,” he said.

There is no time frame for the teardown, and a cost has not been established. It will be paid for through a variety of sources, Miller said.

According to Miller, the two oldest remaining structures other than the two slated to be torn down are the old firehouse close to the former headquarters building, which a rental car company uses for car washes and maintenance, and the old base chapel, which most people don’t know is on HIA property. It’s now Grace & Mercy Church & Ministries, just across the Ann Street bridge from what most consider the start of the airport.

The former Officer’s Command Headquarters is in disrepair, with broken windows and holes in the roof.

Business on North 29

On land known as the North 29 — 29 acres that includes the Sheetz site across Route 230 from the airport — an Enterprise Rent-A-Car facility will be built on 10.4 acres by PENRAC LLC, a local company that runs rental car facilities in and around Harrisburg.

Miller said the structure will be a sales/service/maintenance facility for central Pennsylvania Enterprise locations.

It will not, however, be the place where cars are rented. That will remain at the airport.

PENRAC will rent the property for $158,500 a year. According to information from HIA, PENRAC plans to invest more than $1 million into the property, including construction of a 10,000-square-foot, two-story office building. The building will house 50 Enterprise employees and more than 100 temporary/part-time employees, according to information provided by HIA.

The total term of the lease is 29 years. It allows PENRAC to use the site for rental, storage, leasing, parking and/or sale of motor vehicles.

It could be a location where the company sells rental cars after they no longer are being rented, Miller said.

With Sheetz taking up 3 acres and the new facility about 10, that leaves 16 acres left on the North 29, but a retention pond cuts the available space to about 10 acres.

“The rest of it, we’re still looking for some type of retail or some type of compatible use to Sheetz and the facility that is there, that has benefit for the community,” Miller said.

That still could mean a restaurant. The development near the new Amtrak station just down the road toward Middletown also could impact the HIA property, he said.

“We’re always looking for people who want to invest and build something there, but I don’t anticipate any action in the next year,” he said.