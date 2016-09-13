Cross country team gets season underway

The Middletown boys and girls cross country teams got their seasons underway at home
Tuesday, Sept. 6 vs. Northern York and Trinity.
To see more photos of the cross country meet by Jodi Ocker, check out our print edition or click here for our E-edition.
Published Date
The Middletown boys and girls cross country teams got their seasons underway at home
Tuesday, Sept. 6 vs. Northern York and Trinity.
To see more photos of the cross country meet by Jodi Ocker, check out our print edition or click here for our E-edition.