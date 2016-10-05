RAIDERS ROCK TRINITY--Win No. 5 easy as showdown with Palmyra looms

Photo by Jodi Ocker -- No. 85 Malik Noon and No. 56 Bobby Graham sack Trinity quarterback Casey Boguski.

At the midway point of the 2016 high school football season, the Blue Raider express train is speeding along with a perfect 5-0 record.



Middletown’s fifth straight victory came last Friday night at soggy Cobo Field in Camp Hill in a smashing, 69-7 win over the host Trinity Shamrocks, a 2-2 team that was coming off a big win the previous week. This game was all Middletown, simply because the Shamrocks could not handle the Raiders’ early dominance and never recovered from a 21-0 first-quarter deficit.



The team is 5-0 for the first time since 2008, when they lost their sixth game of the season to Steel-High.



Any thoughts of a letdown by the Blue Raiders following their huge win over East Pennsboro the week before and a look ahead to a key matchup against Palmyra this week (Palmyra is also 5-0 and 2-0 in the Mid-Penn Capital Division) were quickly dismissed as the Raiders took control right from the opening kickoff and never let up on the gas. And, while there were some concerns about the overall health of his team, head coach Brett Myers was more than pleased with the results.



“We had some kids sick this week and probably had as many as 12 players who missed school and practice,” he said. “Because of it, we had some other kids who stepped in at practices and they all came out and played hard tonight.”

Photo by Bill Darrah -- Jaelen Thompson follows his teammates Griffen Radabaugh and Tom Staker on a run vs. Trinity.



Scoring 69 points in a contest means that the offense was operating at the top of its game. With most of the starters sitting out the second half, the backup players scored three times themselves to add to the rout.



At the same time, the first-team Middletown defense pitched a shutout in the first half.



“Facing an offense like Trinity’s with a lot of different looks and sets was a challenge. But we had players making reads and adjustments on plays during the game,” Myers said.



On the slippery turf, the Raiders got off to a great start and scored on the first possession of the Mid-Penn Capital Division clash. A 23-yard pass connection from Chase Snavely to Tyreer Mills four plays in moved the ball to the Trinity 42. On the next play, Jaelen Thompson got open on the left side, juggled Snavely’s throw a bit before securing it tightly and then outran the defense to the end zone at the 10:07 mark. Donovan Brady added his first of seven extra point kicks and the Raiders led 7-0.



Trinity picked up one first down on the Shamrocks opening possession but the drive was stopped at the home team’s 35.



Following Mills’ punt return, the Middletown offense was back on the field at the 50. On second and 11, Snavely hooked up with Chris Plummer for 31 yards. Four plays later, on fourth and 8, Snavely and Mills connected on an 18-yard touchdown pass play. Tackle Trey Michal made a key downfield block to spring Mills free after the catch. With 4:05 left in the first quarter the Raiders led 14-0.



A three-and-out for the Shamrocks and a bad punt gave the Middletown offense excellent field position at the host’s 36. One play, another Snavely-to-Mills connection went the distance and increased the Raiders’ lead to 21-0.



Led by the passing and running of quarterback Casey Boguski, the Shamrocks mounted a promising drive that reached the Middletown 44 early in the second period. But a lost fumble on the end of a pass play that was recovered by Middletown cornerback Jonah McCoy ended the threat.

Two plays into the Raiders’ possession, Brady Fox broke free for yet another Raider touchdown, this one from 45 yards out, with 7:50 left in the first half.



Middle linebacker Hunter Landis batted down a pass attempt by Boguski on third and long and forced another Trinity punt that bounced out of bounds at the Shamrocks 35. After Thompson ran for 9 yards on first down, an apparent touchdown catch by Mills was erased by a Raider penalty. But all that did was delay the inevitable. Runs by Thompson and Fox moved the ball to the 17 and set up Snavely’s scoring toss to tight end Malik Noon at 3:14. With the PAT the Raiders, owned a 35-0 lead and the Middletown fans were ecstatic. But the Raiders were not done just yet.



Pinned back at their own 18 following Brady’s deep kickoff and tackle by Jose Lopez, the Shamrocks were again in trouble. That trouble deepened when Bob Graham dropped Boguski for a 3-yard loss on first down, jarring the ball loose at the same time. And linebacker Blake Jacoby was there to gather in the bobble at the 3. Thompson took it in from there and padded the Middletown lead to a crushing 42-0 count with 2:50 left in the first half.



Adding insult to injury, Tre Leach intercepted a Boguski pass just inside the midfield stripe three plays later. A 23-yard catch by Ryan Hughes and a 10-yard run by Leach moved the ball to the Trinity 10. Four plays later, Trinity intercepted Snavely’s pass attempt, but the Raiders got a reprieve when the defender lost the ball on the short return.

The Raiders recovered and put up more points on the scoreboard with Fox’s 1-yard dive on the final play of the first half. With that, the Blue Raiders took a commanding 49-0 lead into halftime.



With that huge lead and the mercy clock running, the Middletown starters sat out the entire second half. On the very first play of the third quarter, Kyle Truesdale intercepted Boguski and set up Middletown’s second offense at the Trinity 27. A pair of big runs by Abel Botterbusch set up Antonio Gamble’s 4-yard touchdown run. Joe Cuneo’s PAT made it a 56-0 game with 8:36 left in the third period.



The Shamrocks finally broke into the scoring column with 1:39 left in the quarter on a 55-yard touchdown run by Colby Rigg. Attempting to get another score later in the game, the Shamrocks made it as far as the Middletown 30 before the Raider reserves stopped the drive. On the very next play the Raiders scored again.

Lopez, a freshman, picked up the blocks he needed and turned the corner on his sweep. From there it was off to the races and nobody was going to catch him on his 70-yard touchdown sprint. At that point the lead swelled to 63-7.



And then, on a night where it appeared the Middletown team could do no wrong, the Blue Raiders scored again. After the defense forced another Trinity punt, the offense took over at the 47. Lamar Ventura went 4 yards on first down and, one play later, Edwin Figueroa broke free on a sweep left and sprinted to the end zone for a 49-yard scoring sprint with 2:36 left in the game. That late run put the wraps on the Blue Raiders crushing victory.



The Raiders ran for 295 yards in the game and Snavely connected on 7 of 10 passes for 190 yards and four touchdowns. The offensive and defensive lines dominated the game at the line of scrimmage.

Next up for the Blue Raiders: Palmyra 7 p.m. Friday Oct. 7 at War Memorial Field