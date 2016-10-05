Middletown soccer downs East Pennsboro during rainy week

Photo by Debbie Spear -- Nate Nelson fires a header in Middletown soccer action vs. East Pennsboro last week. Middletown won, 4-2.

By Mitch Spear

For the Press And Journal

Rainy weather limited the Middletown Blue Raiders soccer team to one game last week, but they registered a win, doubling up on East Pennsboro, 4-2.



The Sept. 27 game started off poorly for the Raiders as Sebastian Oliveira, East Pennboro’s leading scorer, was able to shake his defender and score from a wide open position less than 6 yards out from goal. The Raider defense responded well, however, as they limited Oliveira with few chances throughout the remainder of the game.



In the 10th minute, the Raiders earned the equalizer from Nate Nelson, who took a good first touch and shot low to the far post off the pass from Blake Gill.



Oliveira did get one more opportunity to put East Pennsboro back up one, when he received nice service on a through ball run. Feeling the pressure from the Raiders’ defense as it was closing down on him from behind, he rushed the shot to send it high, wide of the goal frame.



The Raiders countered for the remainder of the first half by playing high, central and direct. Grant Zemanek, the East Pennsboro keeper, was able to easily sniff this out by playing a high line and collecting the ball before the Raiders attackers could get a foot on it.



The second half was a much better effort, as the Raiders varied the attack and played both wide and central. With this balanced attack, the Raiders kept the ball deep within the attacking third of the field and were rewarded with a series of multiple deep throw-ins and corner kicks.



The Raiders pulled ahead when Conner Golden passed the ball from the corner of the goal box to Thomas Einholf. Einholf struck the ball well near post past Zemanek to make it 2-1 Raiders.



In the 50th minute, Gill extended the lead after Golden pressured the defense in deep which resulted in a defensive miss clear that fell to the foot of Gill. Gill struck the ball low from about 13 yards out that just touched the inside of the near post before hitting the back of the net, putting the Raiders up 3-1.



Gill finished with his second goal of the night from a well-placed corner kick taken by Jacob Spear. Gill’s header came off with pace and gave the East Pennsboro keeper no chance in keeping it out of net.



With less than 10 minutes remaining, a handball in the box was awarded to East Pennsboro. Jordan Moore did well with the penalty kick as he placed the ball mid-height, side netting as Thomas Lee was diving to his left, resulting in the last goal of the evening and a 4- 2 final.



Thomas Lee finished the game with 6 saves.



With the victory, the Raiders improve to 8-3 on the season. They were scheduled to action Tuesday, Oct. 4 at West Perry and finish the week with an important home game on Thursday, Oct. 6 against the first-place Lions of Camp Hill. To add to the excitement, Thursday’s home game at 7 p.m. is also Middletown Blue Raiders Senior Night.

Junior varsity



The JV improved to 8-2 losses with a 1-0 final against East Pennsboro Tuesday night.

The single goal came from Jacob Idowu in the first half.