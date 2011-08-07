BIG TIME: Blue Raiders had something to prove; they did it in 49-14 win vs. Camp Hill

Published Date Written by Larry Etter

Photo by Jodi Ocker -- Middletown running back Brady Fox leaps into the arms of No. 28 Chris Plummer as Tyreer Mills watches on Friday night in their game at Camp Hill. Fox had just scored the Blue Raiders’ final touchdown of the game.

Following their tense win over Palmyra the previous week, the Middletown football players filed out of the locker room with looks of disgust on their faces.



Sure, they had won the big showdown with the Cougars, but it was the way they had won that had them upset. Mistakes, penalties and missed chances nearly cost them the victory, and they were disappointed in their performance.



The Blue Raiders traveled to Camp Hill on Friday with chips on their shoulders and a strong desire to show, not only themselves, but their coaches and fans that they were better than that. And the host Lions ended up on the receiving end of the Raiders’ ire. Starting off strong on defense and precise on offense the Raiders crushed their hosts 49-14, proving their point.



“Yeah, they weren’t happy last week. But sometimes you need a little adversity to stay focused,” Middletown coach Brett Myers said after the rout at Camp Hill’s Seibert Park. “They worked hard this week and got the job done.”



Myers had his regular stars to thank for the win.



“Jaelen Thompson and Brady Fox ran very well, and Chase Snavely had a big game, too,” he noted. “But,” he added, “make sure you give credit to the linemen. They blocked well and had a great game.”



Credit can also go to the defense, a unit that held Camp Hill running back Bill Williams to 0 net yards rushing.



With their own Homecoming festivities coming this weekend, the Blue Raiders totally wrecked Camp Hill’s own celebration on a cool night that was nearly perfect for football.

Jumping out to a 21-0 lead by the end of the first quarter, the Middletown squad rolled to a 35-7 halftime advantage. Two more scores in the third period put the game away early and the Blue Raiders cruised to the victory, raising their unbeaten streak to seven games.



Fox, a junior, ran 14 times for 109 yards and three touchdowns while Thompson finished up with 86 yards on 15 carries and a pair of scores to lead the way. Snavely completed 8 of 13 passes for 210 yards and two touchdown connections with junior receiver Tyreer Mills.



Everyone anticipated a good, hard-hitting football game and that’s exactly what the Mid-Penn Capital Division contest turned out to be. And it showed early when the Middletown defense forced a fumble that the Raiders recovered on Camp Hill’s opening drive.

Two plays after a Laron Woody interception was erased by a penalty, Camp Hill receiver Jordan Moore lost the ball at then end of an 8-yard gain. The Blue Raiders took over at their own 46.



A Fox run of 18 yards and a catch by Mills that went for 19 set up Fox’s five-yard touchdown run at the 6:39 mark. Fox went left and fought his way into the end zone for the score. Mr. Automatic, Donovan Brady, added his first of seven extra point kicks and the Raiders led 7-0.



The Lions went nowhere on their ensuing possession and were forced to punt. Starting at the Camp Hill 47, the Middletown offense struck quickly, the 6-play drive capped by a Snavely-to-Mills connection of 33 yards. Set up on the left side, Mills ran a post to the middle and used his speed and moves to score the touchdown at 3:58.



Following the score, Bob Graham dropped Williams for a pair of losses on the Lions’ second and third plays to force another Camp Hill punt. With a 19-yard return by Mills, the Raiders were back on offense at the hosts’ 46. On third and 4, Chris Plummer went high in the air to snag Snavely’s throw and the play went for 24 yards to the 16. Fox went in from the 8 two plays later to give the Raiders a 21-0 lead with 2 seconds left in the first quarter.

Photo by Jodi Ocker -- Christian Plummer hauls in a pass



Camp Hill’s Zack Kuntz caught a pair of passes covering 14 and 19 yards to keep the Lions’ possession moving and it appeared as if the hosts were ready to score. But Middletown’s pass defense tightened up and Mills broke up a fourth down throw in the end zone to end the threat.



Taking over at their 22, the Raiders needed just three plays to pad their lead. On first and 10 at the 32, Mills took off on a streak down the field and Snavely lofted a perfect pass, hitting Mills in stride at the 40. From there it was no contest as Mills raced to the end zone with Middletown’s fourth touchdown. At that point the Raiders lead had grown to 28-0.



On Camp Hill’s first play, Kyle Truesdale, subbing for the injured Corbin Stetler, held Williams to a 1-yard gain on a pass play. On second down Williams was smothered in the backfield and lost the ball that was recovered by defensive end Tristan Maxwell. The 11-yard loss gave the Raiders a first down at the Camp Hill 20. Thompson took it from there with a great run. Starting right and finding the lanes clogged up, Thompson changed direction and instead found room on the left side, darting into the end zone with 4:44 left in the first half. And just that quickly the Blue Raiders were well out in front 35-0.



The Lions finally did get on the scoreboard on their ensuing possession when Williams got open down the middle and scored on a 61-yard pass play with 1:35 left. With Thompson’s 11-yard run and a pair of pass completions from Snavely to Ryan Hughes and Fox that covered a combined 25 yards, the Raiders threatened again. But the Lions intercepted Snavely’s next pass at the 2 yard line to prevent further scoring. Using that turnover as momentum, the Lions were on the move. But Tre Leach’s interception inside the 5 yard line ended the hosts’ hopes for a score and the first half ended with the Raiders out in front 35-7.



A bit of trickery by the Lions that caught the Raiders by surprise started off the second half with some excitement for the home side. A successful onsides kick gave the Lions the ball at the Middletown 48. On first down, a well-executed halfback pass from Williams to Moore went the distance and cut the Middletown lead to 35-14. But, thanks to the solid work of the Middletown defense, that turned out to be the Lions’ big show of the game.



Unfazed by the early strike by their hosts, the Blue Raiders came right back and showed they were the better team. Runs by Fox and Thompson, along with a reception by Hughes that went for 19 yards, quickly moved the ball to the Camp Hill 2 yard line. Following a false start by the Raiders, Thompson scored from 7 yards out to cap the march. The Raiders now led by a commanding 42-14 score with 8:46 left in the third quarter.



The Raiders inflicted further damage when, two plays into Camp Hill’s offensive series, Mills intercepted a pass and set the stage for yet another Middletown score.



Shaking off a holding call the Raiders got a lift when the Lions were flagged for a personal foul and, following a Snavely-to-Fox connection of 22 yards, the offense had a first down at the 15. With Ethan Newton, Tommy Staker, Trey Michal, Griffin Radabaugh, Brendan Douglass and tight end Malik Noon leading the way, Fox got the call. Picking his way through the defense, Fox scored with 6:16 left and pretty much iced the Middletown win as the Raider climbed to a 49-14 lead.



The Lions threatened to score again on a long drive that started late in the third and carried into the fourth. But the Hunter Landis- and Laron Woody-led defense shut down the drive at the Middletown 16. Taking over from there, the Raiders ran four minutes off the clock before their first punt of the game.



After reaching the 35 against Middletown’s second defense, the game ended when Dustin Holliman, Doug Carpenter and John Etter ganged up on Moore following a short run as the clock ran out.

Next Up: Boiling Springs

The Middletown Blue Raiders will play host to Boiling Springs in this year’s annual Homecoming football game at War Memorial Field, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.

Boiling Springs is 0-7 for the season and 0-4 in the Mid-Penn Capital Division.



This will be the first time the Raiders will host the Bubblers on Homecoming weekend. The two teams have met six times with each team winning three games. The Raiders were victorious in 2008, 2009 and 2015. Middletown won 49-14 last fall.



Homecoming games have been played since 1963 and previous teams have been successful in 31 of the 53 games. Last year’s 49-13 victory over Palmyra snapped a four-game losing streak for the Blue Raiders.



— Larry Etter