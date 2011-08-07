Hughes hits 1,000 points, and Blue Raiders win at Steel-High

Published Date Written by Larry Etter

Ryan Hughes watches his 1,000th point drop through the basket, on the road at Steel-High on Friday.

Huge victories over Milton Hershey and Steelton-Highspire highlighted an exciting week as the Middletown boys basketball team swept three games to run their record to 12-2.

The Blue Raiders started off the week Tuesday, Jan. 17, with a 74-60 victory over visiting Milton Hershey and capped the five-day span with a streak-breaking 61-60 triumph at Steelton-Highspire on Friday evening. In between, the Raiders stepped out of the league for a road trip to Northern Lebanon and came home with a 71-54 decision on Thursday.

In the process, junior Ryan Hughes broke the 1,000-point barrier, joining the ranks of elite players in the area.

The Blue Raiders were scheduled for a four-game set this week against East Pennsboro, Eastern Lebanon County, Camp Hill and Tulpehocken as they work toward the top of the District III power ratings and a playoff spot.

They are 6-1 in the Mid Penn Conference Capital Division.

Middletown 74, Milton Hershey 60

With a share of the lead in the Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division at stake, the Blue Raiders spotted the visiting Spartans a 16-13 lead at the end of the first quarter on Tuesday. But, thanks to a 23-12 scoring reversal in the second stanza, the home team took over the lead and held onto it the rest of the way while handing their guests their first division loss of the season.

Senior Luke Mrakovich led all scorers with a game-high 22 points, Hughes added 17 and Chris Plummer and Tre Leach teamed for 23 more in the victory. Don’Yea Baylor-Carroll led the Spartans with 16.

Michael Mattes goes up against Milton Hershey on Tuesay, Jan. 17.The Raiders got out to a 4-3 lead on goals by Hughes and Plummer before the Spartans ran off the game’s next 7 points to go ahead 10-4 just past the midway point of the opening period. Going just 2 for 11 from the floor hurt the Middletown offense in the stretch. But a trio of scores by Plummer, Hughes and Michael Mattes tied the game at 10-10 at 2:29.

The Spartans then grouped another run of 6 points from Baylor-Carroll, Keonte Lucas and Pedro Rodgiguez to make it a 16-10 game. A buzzer-beating trey by Mrakovich cut the gap to three heading into the second period.

After the Spartans led off the period with a basket, Mrakovich drained another triple and Leach converted a Tyreer Mills assist for two points following another Lucas bucket. A Spartan turnover then led to the tying basket by Hughes at 5:59. Spartan coach Mark Zerbe rotated players in and out during the frame, using his bench. So, too, did Middletown coach Chris Sattele and sub David Alcock pushed back a rebound for the go-ahead points with 5:11 left in the half. The Raiders would not trail again in the game.

With Hughes and Mrakovich teaming for 15 points in the period, and the Middletown defense keeping Baylor-Carroll and his teammates in check, the Raiders piled up 23 points in the frame while holding their guests to 12. And those efforts led the home team to a pleasing 36-28 lead at halftime.

After Dom Parker scored early in the third quarter for the Spartans, Hughes and Leach went back-to-back to put the Raiders up 40-30. Following a Lucas goal, Mrakovich hit another triple off a pass from Kyle Truesdale before Plummer converted a Hughes steal into a 45-32 Middletown lead at 4:06. And, although the Spartans edged the Raiders in scoring at 16-15 in the period, the home team had a 51-44 upper hand to start the final frame.

In the last eight minutes, Leach collected 7 points and led the way, shutting down Baylor-Carroll on defense as the Raiders padded their lead. Up 58-51 with 5:04 left, the Blue Raiders ran off 12 straight points to put the game away at 70-51 with 3:19 left. That run took the heart out of the Spartans and led to another 23-point offensive outburst by the Middletown squad in the final 8 minutes. The Spartans scored the last 6 points of the game.

Middletown 71, Northern Lebanon 54

The Middletown team’s road trip to Fredericksburg on Thursday was an interesting one and the Blue Raiders had to shake off a bit of a hangover from the Milton Hershey win against the host Vikings.

Getting off to a slow start, the Raiders fell behind 15-11 with 2:14 left in the opening period before collecting themselves in the final two minutes. Truesdale, Hughes and Plummer pulled a reversal in that span as the Raiders forged ahead with a 19-15 lead heading into the second quarter.

With some of his starters resting on the bench, Sattele’s subs held their own in maintaining the lead. The Vikings pulled to within 4 points twice in the final minutes of the first half to give the Middletown squad a bit of a scare. But Leach’s bucket, followed by a Mrakovich goal off a Hughes steal 13 seconds later gave the Raiders some breathing room. Another Hughes steal led to a goal and foul shot by Mrakovich and a 41-30 lead with 33 ticks left. A pair of Viking free throws by Alex Yeager cut the lead to 41-32 at the halftime break.

The Blue Raiders picked up their efforts on both ends of the court to start the second half, which led to a 20-10 scoring advantage and a 61-42 lead to start the final frame. After tacking on another point to the spread at 67-47 with 5:10 left in the game, Sattele again cleared the bench for the final minutes. Braedon Thomas and Jarrod Myers added late points for the winners in the 71-54 final decision.

Middletown 61, Steelton-Highspire 60

This was the big showdown that many area fans were looking forward to, and the two neighboring rivals did not disappoint the full house that came to watch. With television coverage also on hand, the Blue Raiders prevailed in the tension-filled scrap, eking out a thrilling one-point victory over the host Rollers in Marty Benkovich Gym.

Tyreer Mills sails in for an easy two vs. Steel-High.And, not only was the huge victory pleasing for the victorious Middletown side, Hughes rang up his 1,000th career point in the second quarter to reach his milestone accomplishment. Needing just 9 points entering the fray, Hughes reached the pinnacle with a foul shot with 3:07 left in the second period.

The Steelton-Highspire game administrators graciously stopped the contest at that point so Hughes could receive his awards. When play resumed Hughes made the second free throw adding to his total on his way to a 24-point night.

This was a game that both sides wanted to win badly and the teams went at each other from the opening tipoff right to the final horn. The early minutes turned out to be a real duel between Steel-High’s Jarvai Flowers and Middletown’s Mills. Flowers started off hot and scored 12 of Steel-High’s 17 points in the first quarter while Mills led the Blue Raiders with 8. Flowers ended the game with 27 points while Mills finished with 17.

Flowers spotted the Rollers a 5-0 lead to start the game before Mills answered with his personal 8-point run to ease the Raiders in front 8-5. After the Raiders had earned a 14-10 lead on three free throws, the Rollers closed out the opening quarter with a 7-0 run from Flowers, Jayshun Ramsey and Malachi Young to forge a 17-14 lead.

Hughes led off the second with a goal off a Mrakovich assist and Leach followed with a putback after a pair of missed free throws by the Rollers to squeeze out an 18-17 Middletown lead. Following a runner by Flowers at 5:57, Hughes and Mills teamed for 6 straight points, 4 coming off Roller turnovers, to push the Middletown side back on top, 24-19.

Following another pair of missed Roller foul shots, Hughes went to the line needing just one point to hit 1,000. With 3:07 left in the first half, Hughes swished the first free throw for his personal historic point. After the brief ceremony ended he dropped in the second and the Raiders led by a 26-19 count. But Flowers kept his team right in it, scoring 8 late points to cut the Middletown lead to 29-27 at halftime. Mattes and Hughes chipped in points to keep the Raiders ahead.

After a scoreless minute and a half to start the third quarter the Raiders broke the ice on a triple by Mills and a goal by Leach that pushed the Middletown side ahead 34-27. But the Rollers came charging back and turned an 11-3 scoring advantage into a 38-37 lead with 3:32 left in the third.

And, after the Raiders misfired on three free throws, the lead grew to 41-37 with 3:09 on the clock. Leach broke the drought with a jumper at 1:56. Hughes converted a Steel-High miss and Mills assist into a momentum-swinging three pointer at 1:10 and then popped in another trey at the buzzer after picking up a loose ball on the offensive end to push the Raiders in front 45-41 with 8 minutes to play.

Defensive pressure by both teams kept the score unchanged in the early minutes of the fourth. Held scoreless through the first three periods Mrakovich finally registered his first points on a driving layup 1:45 into the final frame. Likewise, Steel-High’s Tim Kater collected his first points 16 seconds later. For good measure, Mrakovich threw down a triple at 5:01 to give the Blue Raiders a 50-43 lead. But the Raiders could not put the Rollers away and Steel-High scored 4 straight points by Jelani Isom and Ramsey to keep it close.

A Mills basket at 2:55 was answered by another Kater score at 2:16 and the Benkovich gym crowd was really into it, both sides cheering on their teams as the tension mounted.

Hughes went back-to-back, scoring at 2:03 and 1:45 to make it a 58-51 game and then sank one of two foul shots following a bucket by Ramsey to keep the Raiders ahead. Young scored with 50 seconds left to cut the lead to 59-55 and the Raiders dodged a bullet following a miss at their end when Mills picked off a Roller pass with 40 ticks left.

Hughes scored off an inbounds pass from Mills and the 6-point spread proved to be enough for the Blue Raiders to hang on for the win. A putback by Isaiah Lockette with 10 ticks left and a triple by Ramsey with :01 left rounded out the scoring as the Middletown side claimed the tense, hard-fought victory.

Parents Chris and Leslie Hughes celebrate Ryan Hughes’ 1,000th point as a Middletown Blue Raider.