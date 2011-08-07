Seven Sorrows Pony team advances to CFA Super Bowl, stays undefeated

Published Date

Contributed photo -- No. 44 Michael Barilla and No. 43 Titus Carter line up behind quarterback Braelan Huber in the Pony win on Saturday vs. Greenwood.

One Seven Sorrows CFA football team advanced and one fell a point short in weekend action.



Middletown did not have any teams advance in the previous weekend’s action.

Pony

Seven Sorrows 30, Greenwood 14



The Eagles remained undefeated and advanced to the CFA Federal Conference Super Bowl by beating Greenwood 30-14 on Saturday at Big Spring High School.



The No. 1 seed Eagles jumped to an early 14-0 lead. Anthony Powell sacked the quarterback, causing a fumble with was picked up by Anthony Stains and returned 60 yards for a touchdown. Braelan Huber found Amari Betha on a 15-yard touchdown pass on their next possession and the Eagles looked like they would continue their dominance.



But Greenwood did not fold. They battled back to tie the score at 14 early in the third quarter.



The Eagles responded with a halfback pass for a touchdown from Stains to Betha. Michael Barilla added a 13-yard touchdown run and the defense did the rest.



Malachi Brooks had two interceptions and recovered an onside kick. Marquis Beasley and Jaydon James dominated the line of scrimmage, making it possible for Barilla to go over 100 yards rushing in the game.



The Super Bowl is at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at John H. Frederick Football Field in Mechanicsburg . Seven Sorrows will play Boiling Springs, the No. 2 seed.



Boiling Springs has only one loss on the year, a 30-0 loss to Seven Sorrows in Week 8.

Peewee

Gettysburg 13,

Seven Sorrows 12



A 13-12 loss to No. 2 seed Gettysburg on Sunday at West Perry High School ended the season for Seven Sorrows.



Jamar McKinney put his team on the scoreboard first with a touchdown run and a 6-0 lead. Gettysburg scored in the second quarter and the game went to the half tied at 6.



McKinney scored again in the third quarter, but the Eagles failed again on the extra point attempt, and it would be costly. Gettysburg tied the game with 34 seconds left and converted the extra point to lead by 1. The Eagles tried to get McKinney the ball in the open field, but an interception ended the game.



A team that was usually smaller than their opponent, the Eagles still finished 7-3 on the season.



The Eagles roster includes Tillman Artell, Tristan Coleman, Christopher Cooper, Mason Dudash, Caleb Einzig, Elijah Einzig, Zyker Gordon, Gabrial Graham, Dillen Holmes, Darius Jalloh, Demaj Jalloh, Shakeer Jalloh, Caine Kalonick, Wesley Kater, Parker Livingston, Mason Lupp, Michael Mattis, Austin McCorkel, Jamar McKinney, Maurice Mehalick, Bradyn Pristello and Devon Reid.

Smurf Bowl



The CFA’s season-ending Smurf Bowl was last weekend, and after a first-round loss to the eventual champion, the Eagles won their next 4 games to finish in third place.



This year’s Smurfs include Marquel Beasley, Jaxon Brosnahan, Liam Engle, Garin Geesaman, Gidian Geesaman, Daniel Gilhool, Luke Heckman, Donte Howard, Jordan Kater, Jaden Kater, Jace Kryscio, Kellan Livingston, Andrew McCorkel, Kason Michael, Ben Nordai, Mario Palermo, Julien Payne, Greyson Peslis, Christian Ribic, Adrian Serrano, Trays Walker and Cameron Wertz.